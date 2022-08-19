Laura crowned Senior Women Open Champion

ROYAL Portrush golfer Laura Webb is the 2022 Irish Senior Women’s Amateur Open champion.

Laura won by seven shots at Malone, and finished on +8 for 54 holes.

Webb led the event from start to finish. After the first round, her lead was five shots, before extending it to six holes after 36 holes.

Despite four bogeys in six holes around the turn, Webb played the final six holes in level par to cement her grasp on the title.

The win adds another title to Webb’s impressive career that already included a Girls Close, two Women’s Close titles and a Senior Women’s Close.

“It's been a fabulous three days. The course was very fast, which made it interesting. I was pleased to get a great round in on Wednesday, and that set me up for the rest of the competition.

“It was a case of being patient because of the conditions. I had a really good start, and then it was about handing in there in the hot conditions.”

Headfort’s Maria O’Reilly finished in second place on +15 after an excellent final round of 79. The round helped her move clear of Shirley Real (Castletroy) +20.

Irish Senior Women’s Open champion Deirdre Smith and Grange Castle’s Lisa Cullen finished in T4 on +22.