July's Bridgestone Tours Player of the Month nominees announced

July saw Katie Poots confirmed as the Women’s Bridgestone Tour winner, with Hugh Foley currently leading the Men’s Bridgestone Tour, going into this month’s AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close.

Four events took place in July, with Foley grabbing the headlines, winning the North of Ireland Championship in Royal Portrush, followed by the South of Ireland Championship in Lahinch.

The Royal Dublin golfer is the first player since Darren Clarke in 1990 to win both titles in the same year.

In Bray, Kanturk’s Mairead Martin won the Leinster Women’s Championship defeating Ellen O’Shaughnessy in the Final. Katie Poots was defeated by O’Shaughnessy in the Semi-Finals, but earned enough points from the final event to overtake Beth Coulter and win the Women’s Bridgestone Tour.

Galgorm Castle’s Joshua Hill won the final event of the month, earning a one-shot victory at the Mullingar Scratch Cup.

Foley, Hill, Martin and Poots make up the nominees for the July Bridgestone Player of the Month. Voting will open on Golf Ireland’s Twitter page at 1pm on Tuesday afternoon, and will close at 5pm on Sunday evening.

The winner will join Olivia Lucas, Aideen Walsh and Beth Coulter in the Bridgestone Roll of Honour for 2022.

Men’s Bridgestone Tour Rankings

1. Hugh Foley - 898

2. Rob Brazill - 798

3. Colm Campbell - 784

4. Matthew McClean - 714

5. Liam Nolan - 665

6. Jack McDonnell - 654

7. Joshua Hill - 652

8. Jake Whelan - 641

9. Alan Fahy - 604

10. Eoin Murphy - 600

Women’s Bridgestone Tour Rankings

1. Katie Poots - 830

2. Beth Coulter - 725

3. Clodagh Coughlan - 567

4. Olivia Costello - 545

5. Aideen Walsh - 537

6. Caitlin Shippam - 527

7. Emily Murray - 516

8. Anna Abom - 425

9. Rebekah Gardner - 378

10. Kate Dwyer - 347

2022 Women’s Bridgestone Tour

27 March: Royal County Down Scratch Cup (won by Rebekah Gardner)

10 April: Royal Portrush Scratch Cup (won by Beth Coulter)

13-14 April: Munster Women’s and Girls Open - Tralee (won by Caitlin Shippam)

22 April: Ulster Women’s Open Championship - Portstewart (won by Beth Coulter)

23 April: Lahinch Scratch Cup - Lahinch (won by Olivia Lucas)

1 May: Hermitage Scratch Cup - Hermitage (won by Beth Coulter)

6-8 May: Flogas Irish Women’s Amateur Open - Co. Louth (won by Lorna McClymont - Scotland)

30-31 May: Ulster Men’s and Women’s Stroke Play - Belvoir Park (won by Aideen Walsh)

11-14 June: AIG Irish Women’s Amateur Close - Grange (won by Beth Coulter)

22-23 June: Connacht Women’s and Girls Open - Castle Dargan (won by Katie Poots)

22-24 July: Leinster Women’s Championship - Bray (won by Mairead Martin)

2022 Men’s Bridgestone Tour

15-19 April: West of Ireland Championship - Co. Sligo (won by Alan Fahy)

30 April-1 May: Munster Men’s Stroke Play - Cork (won by Jake Whelan)

12-15 May: Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open - The Island (won by Colm Campbell)

30-31 May: Ulster Men’s and Women’s Stroke Play - Belvoir Park (won by Jack Hearn)

4-6 June: East of Ireland Championship - Co. Louth (won by Alex Maguire)

11-12 June: Connacht Men’s Stroke Play - Portumna (won by Rob Brazill)

13-15 July: North of Ireland Championship - Royal Portrush (won by Hugh Foley)

20-24 July: South of Ireland Championship - Lahinch (won by Hugh Foley)

31 July-1 August: Mullingar Scratch Cup - Mullingar (won by Joshua Hill)

13-17 August: AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close - Headfort

Bridgestone Tour Player of the Month

April - Olivia Lucas (Lahinch)

May - Aideen Walsh (Lahinch)

June - Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle)