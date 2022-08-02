James Nesbitt confirmed for Pro Am at ISPS Handa World Invitational

Actor James Nesbitt, former Ireland rugby player Stephen Ferris, retired Irish rugby player Anna Caplice and former football manager and player Liam Beckett will all join singer Niall Horan in the ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics Pro Am at Galgorm, Co. Antrim on Wednesday, August 10.

Other well-known sporting faces taking part include retired Ulster rugby player Darren Cave, former Irish Cricketer Kyle McCallan and Northern Irish Football coach Tommy Wright, UTV Sports Correspondent Ruth Gorman, Cool FM’s Pete Snodden and BBC Sports Presenter Stephen Watson.

Olympian Greg O’Shea, Blizzards singer Bressie, comedian Rory O’Connor (Rory’s Stories), former Cork GAA footballer Valerie Mulcahy and Ireland international hockey player Nicci Daly have all previously been confirmed to play in the event.

The Pro Am takes place on the eve of the ISPS Handa World Invitational which brings together some of the best players in the men’s and women’s game, with a DP World Tour tournament and co-sanctioned LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour event played concurrently over two courses at Galgorm Castle and Massereene from August 11-14.

Also taking part in the tournament is Leona Maguire, Ireland’s first-ever winner on the LPGA Tour, Northern Irishwoman Stephanie Meadow, who won the 2019 edition of this event, and Germany’s Olivia Cowen, who earned a place on the LPGA Tour in 2022 through qualifying school.

The tournament will also host the G4D Tour, which brings together the world’s best golfers with a disability. Last year, Modest! Golf player Brendan Lawlor secured an emotional victory at Galgorm – a win which moved him to the top of the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) for the first time - with Lawlor set to defend his title in front of home crowds on Monday August 8 and Tuesday August 9.

DP World Tour winners Guido Migliozzi and Ewen Ferguson will tee it up alongside Daniel Gavins, who will be defending the title he won in fine fashion last year after carding a seven under par final round 65. Italian Migliozzi is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, while Ferguson earned his first professional victory at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters earlier this season.

Tickets for the Pro-Am and all four tournament days are available, with a season ticket available for all five days of action at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Clubs.