Leinster in the driving seat at U18 Boys' and Girls' Interprovincial Matches

It is advantage to Leinster in both the Boys’ and Girls’ U18 Interprovincial Matches with one day remaining at Hilton Templepatrick.



In the Boys’ event, Leinster today faced Ulster while Munster battled with Connacht.



Having won his morning foursomes match alongside Adam Kelly (New Forest), Thomas Abom (Edmondstown) cruised to a 7&6 win in the top singles match for Leinster. Gavin Tiernan (Co. Louth) and James Mitten (Westmanstown) added two further points and Ciaran Murphy’s (Grange) half point against Joshua McKee (Hilton Templepatrick) confirmed the score of 5.5 to 4.5.



Munster again couldn’t be separated from their Connacht opponents and added another halved affair to their overall standings. With 2.5 points taken in the morning, the tide was in Connacht’s favour but wins from Charlie Flavin, Zak Collins, Lucas Lyons and Louis Galvin, in addition to a half point from Eoghan Cassidy, all but secured a comeback for the Munster Boys and the score remained 5-5.



Munster will play Leinster tomorrow on the final day and, with two wins from two, even another halved tie would mean Leinster would regain the U18 Boys’ Interprovincial title.



Connacht played Ulster on Day 2 of the Girls’ Interprovincial Matches and Leinster took on Munster.



It was 1.5 points apiece at lunch time for Connacht and Leinster after the foursomes session before Leinster added 5 points from 6 in the afternoon singles. Lucy Grattan, from Tralee, securing the sole point for Munster with her 4&3 win over Charlie Maxwell.



Meanwhile, Ulster recovered well from their first day loss against Leinster to a 7-2 victory over Connacht. Hannah Lee-McNamara, Kayleigh Mulholland, Olivia Currie and Poppy Hastings added points in their singles matches to the 3 foursomes points the team had banked earlier in the morning.



Leinster will play Connacht tomorrow where a win will secure the Interprovincial title for the first time since 2019.



RESULTS:

U18 Boys’ Interprovincial Matches



Round 1 – Tuesday 19 July

CONNACHT (4) LEINSTER (6) (Connacht names first): Kelly & Challoner beat Abom & Kelly 1 hole, Cafferky & Mooney beat Mitten & Ward 6&5, Penny & Harrison lost to Tiernan & Mitchell 6&4, Mooney lost to Tiernan 5&4, Penney lost to Kelly 4&3, Cafferky beat Abom 1 hole, Gilligan lost to Ward 2&1, Harrison lost to Mitten 4&3, Challoner lost to Murphy 2&1, Kelly beat Mitchell 1hole



MUNSTER (5) ULSTER (5) (Munster names first): Collins & Flavin halved with McKee & Bickerstaff, Magill & Lyons beat Allister & Rocks 3&2, Galvin & Cassidy lost to Carson & Murphy 4&3, Cassidy lost to McKee 7&6, Flavin halved with Bickerstaff, Magill beat Allister 3&2, L Lyons beat Stevenson 2&1, R Lyons lost to Carson 5&4, Galvin lost to Murphy 1 hole, Collins beat Rocks 2&1



Round 2 – Wednesday 20 July

LEINSTER (5.5) ULSTER (4.5) (Leinster names first): Abom & Kelly beat McKee & Bickerstaff 5&4, Tiernan & Mitchell beat Allister & Rocks 1 hole, Ward & Murphy lost to Carson & Murphy 3&2, Abom beat Rocks 7&6, Kelly lost to Carson 1 hole, Tiernan beat Stevenson 2&1, Mitchell lost to Murphy 5&3, Ward lost to Bickerstaff 2holes, Murphy halved with McKee, Mitten beat Allister 2&2



MUNSTER (5) CONNACHT (5) (Munster names first): Collins & Flavin lost to Kelly & Challoner 1 hole, Magill & Lyons lost to Mooney & Cafferky 2 holes, Galvin & Lyons halved with Penney & Gilligan, Collins beat Kelly 2&1, Flavin beat Cafferky 2&1, Cassidy halved with Harrison, Magill lost to Mooney 1hole, L Lyons beat Penny 5&4, Galvin beat Gilligan 1hole, R Lyons lost to Challoner 6&5



U18 Girls’ Interprovincial Matches



Round 1

CONNACHT (5.5) MUNSTER (3.5) (Connacht names first) Dillon & Conlon beat Burke and Bullock 5&4, McLoughlin & Morrow halved with Sharkey & Breen, Lonergan & Reynolds beat Moynihan & Grattan 2 holes, Dillon beat Burke 2 holes, Conlon lost to Sharkey 3&2, McLoughlin lost to Breen 3&2, Lonergan beat Grattan 3&1, Reynolds lost to Moynihan 2&1, Higgins beat Southern 5&4



ULSTER (2.5) LEINSTER (6.5) (Ulster names first) Lee-McNamara & Proctor lost to Fleming & O’Brien 1 hole, Mulholland & Currie lost to Park & Abom 1 hole, McMeekin & Hastings lost to Maxwell & O’Grady 3&1, Lee-McNamara halved with Fleming, McMeekin lost to Abom 2&1, Mulholland beat O’Brien 2holes, O Currie lost to O’Grady 3&2, Proctor lost to Maxwell 7&6, J Currie lost to Ní Cheilleachair 3&2



Round 2

CONNACHT (2) ULSTER (7) (Connacht names first): Dillon & Conlon lost to Lee-McNamara & Proctor 3&2, Morrow & Higgins lost to O Currie & Mulholland 5&3, Reynolds & Lonergan lost to McMeekin & J Currie 2 holes, Dillon lost to Lee-McNamara 7&5, Conlon beat McMeekin 4&3, Morrow lost to Mulholland 4&3, McLoughlin lost to O Currie 3&2, Lonergan beat Proctor 4&2, Higgins lost to Hastings 2&1



LEINSTER (6.5) MUNSTER (2.5) (Leinster names first): Fleming & Abom lost to Burke & Grattan 2&1, Maxwelll & O’Grady beat Sharkey & Breen 2&1, Park & Ní Cheilleachair halved with Bullock & Moynihan, Fleming beat Burke 4&3, Abom beat Sharkey 5&4, O’Brien beat Bullock 2&1, O’Grady beat Breen 7&6, Maxwell lost to Grattan 4&3, Park beat Moynihan 8&6

