Primark reopens after £100m investment

Over 1,000 customers entered store in first 30 minutes after doors opened at 10am

By Damian Mullan

Wednesday 2 November 2022 9:00

Primark opened its doors to a queue of shoppers at The Bank Buildings in Belfast on Tuesday.

The reopening follows a £100 million investment to renovate and restore this iconic building in the centre of Belfast city by bringing it back to its full glory.

Over 1,000 customers entered the store in the first 30 minutes after doors opened at 10am, with first customers queuing from 6am to enter the store.

The reopening is being heralded as a boost to Belfast city centre in the run-up to Christmas.

Our picture gallery reflects the excitement of opening day.

