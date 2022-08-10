Thursday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Wednesday 10 August 2022 22:31
Here's the UK weather forecast for Thursday, August 11 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Plans for the £3m revamp of Portrush’s Recreation Ground at Ramore Head have been given the green light by planners.
Ivan Prue ambassador for Limepark parkrun Armoy with Ruth Mc Neill and Debbie Rouke! Looking forward to see what Saturday brings!
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Coleraine Chronicle
2 Lodge Road, Coleraine
BT52 1NB
Tel: 028 7034 3344