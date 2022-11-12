Glen must be wary of attacking threat

Ulster Senior Club Football Quarter Final

Glen v Errigal Ciaran (Tyrone) at Celtic Park, Sunday, 3-30pm

DERRY senior football champions Glen will be favourites to claim an Ulster semi final spot against Cargin or Glenties when they meet Tyrone champions Errigal Ciaran on Sunday at Celtic Park.

While they may be favourites they will not be taking anything for granted. After all, their highly rated manager Malachy O’Rourke is a former Errigal Ciaran player!

Errigal Ciaran had to battle through a series of tough games to get their hands on the Tyrone title for an eighth time. They held off a late Carricknmore fightback to win by 2-11 to 1-12 in a thrilling decider at Omagh.

That was not the case for Glen in what was a very flat Derry championship. Apart from a decent challenge from Magherafelt the rest of the games were more or less routine victories.

For the second successive final they cruised past Slaughtneil with the minimum of fuss. That begs the question - were Glen really good or were Slaughtneil really bad? A bit of both perhaps.

Glen will have to be on their guard against the attacking threat of Errigal Ciaran’s Canavan brothers Darragh and Rauri. They may be small in stature but they are brilliant players.

Add in Joe Oguz, the experienced Tommy Canavan and there is enough in the visitors’ attack to keep the Glen backs on their toes.

All Ireland winners Ben McDonnell and Peter Harte at midfield are a formidable pair but so are the Glen duo of All Star Conor Glass and the experienced Emmett Bradley.

The Harte/Canavan connection is further strengthened on the sideline where Mark Hart, son of the legendary Mickey, is manager.

While they look equal in the attacking and midfield departments it could boil down to the respective defences and here Glen look pretty solid. They may not be the tallest defenders in the game but for sheer pace and all round skill they are superb.

Most of them have been attackers in the past so they know how to drive forward at the first opportunity and set up or get scores.

The two central men - Ryan Dougan and Michael ‘Spike’ Warnock - have been very solid all season with the pace of the wing men allowing them to hold their ground in the event of a counter attack.

Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke and coach Ryan Porter have their team in perfect physical condition. They ran rings around Slaughtneil in the final and even though they do not have any stand out forwards they have been running up decent totals.

A lot of their scores are coming from defenders and midfielders. In the defeat of Slaughtneil their top scorer was corner back Cathal Mulholland with 1-1. Of their 1-12, just six points came from forwards.

What Glen are particularly good at is their ability to snuff out opposing dangerous forwards without giving away needless frees. They conceded just two points from frees against Slaughtneil.

One notable aspect about Glen is that when Jack Doherty plays well so do the rest of the team. He is hard to stop on the run, as his younger brother Ethan.

Glen will have learned from last year that they can take nothing for granted. They were overwhelming favourites against St. Eunan’s Letterkenny in the preliminary round and were fortunate enough to come away from Letterkenny with a one point victory.

In the quarter-final they were having quite a battle with Scotstown until the Monaghan champions had a player sent off.

They lost out in extra-time against eventual All Ireland champions Kilcoo but probably were a bit overcautious in normal time.

Just last Saturday Crossmaglen were considered near certainties to beat Ballybay from Monaghan and got well beaten by a veteran laden team. No doubt Glen will have taken note!



The Derry v Tyrone Factor

In the last twenty years the only Tyrone club to beat one from Derry in the championship was actually Errigan Ciaran who beat Ballinderry at Omagh in 2002 and went on to win their second Ulster title. Their first was in 1993.

No other Tyrone club has lifted the Seamus McFerran Cup.

Derry. on the other hand. are joint top winners with Armagh on 15 titles. Crossmaglen have won 11 of those 15. Derry have had seven winners including Bellaghy 4, Ballinderry and Slaughtneil 3, Lavey 2, Ballerin, Dungiven and The Loup 1 each. Glen look to have the better balanced team and should win what is likely to be a highly tatical affair!

Glen are likely to go with the team that won the Derry title.

Their team on that occasion was Conlan Bradley, Cathal Mulholland Ryan Dougan, Conor Carville, Tiernan Flanagan, Michael Warnock, Eunan Mulholland, Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley, Ethan Doherty, Jack Doherty, Conor Convery, Alex Doherty, Danny Tallon, Conleth McGuckin.

The Errigal Ciaran team that triumphed in Tyrone was D. McAnenly, Conor Quinn, M Kavanagh, Dermot Morrow, Cormac Quinn, N Kelly, P McCartan, P O’Hanlon, Peter Harte, Ben McDonnell, Tommy Canavan, P McGirr, Ruairi Canavan, Darragh Canavan, Joe Oguz.