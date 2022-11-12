Experience key to Glenullin victory admits Paddy Bradley

Ulster Intermediate Championship Quarter Final

Glenullin v Galbally (Tyrone) at Celtic Park, Sunday, 1-15pm

EXPERIENCE on and off the pitch is key if Glenullin want to progress in Sunday's Ulster Intermediate Championship quarter-final against Tyrone champions Galbally, according to Mitchel's manager Paddy Bradley.

The former All Star was captain of the Mitchel's team which won the Derry senior championship in 2007 but which lost to Belfast club St. Gall's in the Ulster series.

Lessons learned that day aren't lost on the now manager and a handful of players who remain from the club's last county success.

"2007 was the first time we had won a championship since 1985 and for a lot of us boys it was the first thing we'd ever won and I think we partied until the Wednesday or Thursday," recalled Paddy.

"We had Newtowbutler the following Sunday and we were lucky to get over them. We played St Gall's in the Ulster semi-final, that team went on to win an All Ireland, and they were just more battle-hardened. They knew how to play in the competition better than we did.

"For us in 2007 we probably thought we'd get another opportunity, we had a team good enough to win more senior championships, but we didn't.

"But that makes me as a manager more keen to take this opportunity with these boys because you don't know how long it'll be until your back again. We maybe took our eye off the ball and didn't prepare the best we could.

"There's still five of that team still playing in this team and the likes of them boys know that opportunities like this don't come around too often.

"Games in this competition can be very tight but we'll not be found wanting and I think we've a fairly good blend of youth and experience.

"In the Derry final that experience was vital on the field. When we went five down, had we not had that experience we would have folded, but the younger players stood up that day too," he added.

Weather conditions, too, can play their part, given that matches are played at the tail end of the year.

"The weather at this time of the year can be a great leveller," continued Paddy.

"This is probably one of the best competitions that the GAA has to offer, the only down side is that it's played at this time of the year. But that makes it exciting.

"Different players come to the fore at this time of the year and some of the bigger, more experienced players might relish the conditions.

"So, we have to prepare accordingly and our focus is firmly on Galbally and what they have to offer.

"They're gonna be a quality side with a few ex-county players in their ranks. They're a big strong and physical side, look to be well balanced, and that's the sort of players suit this time of the year.

"It's gonna be a tough ask but we'll not be found wanting. We've been underdogs for a lot of our games this season and come through."

A huge crowd is expected at Celtic Park with the Intermediate game preceding the senior clash of Glen Maghera and Errigal Ciaran.

"We love Celtic Park, we love playing in it, we played our county final there," said the 41-year-old.

"I know Galbally will bring a big crowd, as will Errigal Ciaran, but we'll have a big crowd of our own and so will Glen

"It's gonna be a brilliant day's football - a fantastic double-header - and hopefully we come out on the right side."

Bernie Mullan previews the game...

GALBALLY Pearses caused a huge shock by beating Edendork in the Tyrone intermediate final by 2-11 to 3-7.

Edendork had three of the 2021 Tyrone All Ireland winning team in their lineout and all three - Conn Kilpatrick, Darren McCurry and Niall Morgan - had won All Star awards.

Galbally, from a little rural village between Dungannon and Carrickmore, proved to be no respecter of reputations and were worthy winners.

The club was formed in 1949 but football had been played in the area in 1905 and 1906 under the name of ‘The Raparees.’

Compared to Glenullin’s successes over the years, Galbally’s sideboard is relatively bare. They have won the county intermediate title just once prior to this year and that was in 2019. They were intermediate league winners in 1991, 2015 and 2019. In 2006, their only senior success they achieved was the league.

They have produced two of the best known people in the GAA in recent years. Top defensive coach Paddy Tally, now with Kerry, and Sean Hurson, rated as the best referee in Gaelic football at present.

Tyrone clubs have a great record in the Ulster intermediate and All Ireland championships and that alone will make Glenullin sit up and take notice.

No doubt Galbally will be measuring Glenullin’s ability with that of Steelstown who were All Ireland champions last season. There will not be a colour clash in this game as Glenullin play in green and gold with the visitors in blue and white.

Glenullin can boast of three county senior titles, two intermediates and many under age successes since they saw the light of day 96 years ago. They have produced All Stars in Dermot McNicholl and current manager Paddy Bradley.

While the Derry championships start off with a ‘round robin’ series it is straight knock-out in Tyrone. Including their group games, Glenullin come to Celtic Park with six straight victories behind them.

The final against Drumsurn, which they won by 0-15 to 1-11, was easily the best adult game played in the county this year.

In that game, Paddy Bradley’s men showed a mixture of skill and resilience at times when the game seemed to be going against them.

Captained by 42-year-old former Derry player Brian Mullan the Mitchel’s played a very direct game with Eoin Bradley the target man at full forward.

Neil McNicholl is having a great season at midfield. Having survived three cruciate knee ligament injuries he is now in the form of his life and scoring freely from both frees and play. In this area he, along with the tall Tralagh Bradley, can get a foothold against the visitors’ Ronan Nugent and Barry Carberry.

The player that Glenullin must close down is right half forward Conor Donaghy. The deadly accurate wing man hit 1-8 of his team’s total in the county final.

Fellow half forwards Sean Murphy and Daniel Kerr also found the target and their other goal came from an unusual source, corner back Liam Rafferty with the Glenullin sounding name.

Glenullin will strive to get quick ball into Eoin Bradley and the promising Fearghal Close who accounted for seven points between them in the victory over Drumsurn.

The aforementioned Neil McNicholl hit six points, three from frees and three from play. With players like Eoin Bradley, Eunan O’Kane, John O’Kane, Gerard O’Kane, Brian Mullan, Dermot O’Kane still going strong 15 years after they won senior championship medals it could be their last chance of pushing for provincial hours and that will drive them on.

Urged on by their big home support there is no good reason why Glenullin cannot claoim a semi final spot.

Likely lineouts

Glenullin: Niall O’Kane, Eunan Boylan, Eunan O’Kane, Daniel O’Kane, Mark O’Kane, John O’Kane, Ronan Close, Traglach Bradley, Neil McNicholl, Donal O’Kane, Conor Rafferty, Cathal Hasson, Fearghal Close, Eoin Bradley, Brian Mullan.

Galbally: Ronan McGarrity, Liam Rafferty, Conor Quinn, Conor Donnelly, Mark Lennon, Christopher Morris. John Hetherington, Ronan Nugent, Barry Carberry, Enda McGarrity, Cormac Donnelly, Sean Wylie, Conor Donaghy, Sean Murphy, Daniel Kerr.