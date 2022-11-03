Loughgiel star helps launch AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club championships

AIB has teamed up with a number of GAA players to mark its 32nd year of supporting the AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championship and its 10th year of backing the AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club championships.

Róisín McCormick (Loughiel Shamrocks GAC, Antrim), Aisling Maher (St. Vincents, Dublin), Paul Finlay (Ballybay, Monaghan), Cathal Compton (Strokestown, Roscommon), Damien Cahalane (St. Finbarr’s, Cork) and Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner, Waterford) launch this year’s AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships and AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club Championships.

This season, AIB will again celebrate #TheToughest players in Gaelic Games. The Club Championships feature some of #TheToughest matches in Gaelic Games and are defined by the quality of players who take to the field, and the throngs of supporters who turn up to support their club year in, year out. AIB celebrates these players, fans, volunteers and club members whose happiness and pride stems from their club’s determination and drive to succeed. With the season already underway, there are some big weekends of provincial action ahead.

In Dublin camogie, Aisling Maher followed up a great year driving St Vincent’s to a county title and will be hoping for another impressive provincial campaign this year. Antrim’s Róisín McCormack, meanwhile, is hoping that 2022 will be the year that Loughgiel claim their first Ulster crown in seven years. But they face robust opposition in six-in-a-row champions, Slaughtneil.

It has been a memorable year for Paul Finlay and his Ballybay teammates, as they claimed their first Monaghan Senior Football Championship in ten years, scuppering Scotstown’s three-in-a-row title bid. Colin Compton and Strokestown meanwhile defied the odds with victory over a much-fancied Boyle side in the Roscommon decider and will face the winners of next month’s clash between the Galway and Mayo champions.

#TheToughest of conditions could not hinder Damian Calahane and his St. Finbarrs team this year, as they overcame 29 years of hurt with a memorable win over 2020 champions Blackrock in the Cork Senior Hurling Final. On the horizon for them is a battle against Ballyea of Clare for a place in the AIB Munster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Final.

Ballygunner and Waterford sharpshooter Dessie Hutchinson, meanwhile, played a crucial role as the current All-Ireland champions secured nine-in-a-row wins in Waterford this year. They now look ahead to their battle against the Tipperary champions as they begin their defence of their provincial crown.

Speaking at the launch, AIB Chief Executive Colin Hunt said “AIB is proud to be in our 32nd year of supporting the GAA All-Ireland Club Championships and our 10th year in partnership with the Camogie Association. The Club Championships truly bring to life the passion and commitment of all who are involved in communities the length and breadth of the country We are looking forward to another thrilling season of action and wish all the teams the very best of luck!”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy stated: “We are looking forward to another action-packed AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships, as clubs continue to represent their communities, families and friends with pride.

"Our GAA clubs are an integral part of our DNA, contributing to who we are across all facets of our lives, and the opportunity to achieve and celebrate with your club, family and community cannot be taken for granted.

"The experiences around games, the comradery, the pride of supporters who follow the club into provincial and national competition, make the AIB Club Championship unique and we are delighted to have AIB as proud supporters of our club championships for another season."

Speaking at the launch, Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin said: “We are delighted to celebrate 10 years of AIB’s sponsorship of the Camogie All-Ireland Club Championships. The launch of our 10th year clearly demonstrates AIB’s commitment to our game and the wider GAA Community.

"We are very much looking forward to the Championship in what is sure to be a very exciting season of Camogie and the important role our clubs play for communities throughout the island. The Intermediate and Senior championship will culminate in the AIB Camogie Club Finals under the lights in Croke Park on the evening of 17th December.”

