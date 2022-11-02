McKaigue and Glass pick up All Star awards

DERRY captain Chrissy McKaigue and midfield ace Conor Glass have been awarded places in the 2022 All Star football team, very much as expected.

The duo are the only Ulster players in a selection that has seven from Kerry, five from Galway and one from Dublin.

Both McKaigue and Glass were on opposite sides in the Derry county final four days after the team was announced.

Twenty year old Glen player Ethan Doherty was one of three players nominated for Young Player of The Year but he was edged out by Galway’s Jack Glynn.

The Footballer of The Year was miles ahead of the rest. He was Kerry’s brilliant forward David Clifford, who also got an All Star along with his older brother Padie.

Both McKaigue and Glass are former pupils of St. Patrick’s College Maghera and both have had spells in Australian Rules football.

McKaigue has captained Derry for the last five years but it is grinding through the rumour mill that Conor Glass could be in for the coin toss next season.

At 33, McKaigue is probably the oldest first time All Star.

The youngest is also a Derry man - Dermot McNicholl - who was honoured in 1984 when still at school, aged 18.

He was then a pupil of St. Patrick’s Maghera and had played in five MacRory Cup finals.

He had represented Derry minors for four years in a row, captaining them to the 1983 All Ireland title.

The All Stars are selected by a panel of journalists and traditionally the two teams who reach the All Ireland finals provide the bulk of the team.

One other Derry player who really should have been selected was corner back Conor McCloskey from Magherafelt.

During Derry’s five championship games none of the players he marked scored from play and four were substituted.

That includes Galway’s Shane Walsh - one of the nominees for Player of The Year.

Derry forward Shane McGuigan was the top scorer of the entire championship.

Chrissy McKaigue is the first player from his club to be honoured and the Slaughtneil man now has a double honour.

Earlier in the year he was selected on the best 15 hurlers who took part in the provincial and All Ireland club series.

Conor Glass is the second player from the Glen club to get an All Star following Enda Gormley in 1993.

The 2022 team is: Shane Ryan (Kerry), Chrissy McKaiguie (Derry), Jason Foley (Kerry), Liam Silke (Galway), Tadhg Morley (Galway), John Daly (Galway), Gavin White (Galway), Conor Glass (Derry), Cillian McDaid (Galway), Paudie Clifford (Kerry), Sean O’Shea (Kerry), Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin), David Clifford (Kerry), Damian Comer (Galway), Shane Walsh (Galway).