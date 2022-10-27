Derry duo named on All Stars football team

DERRY duo Chrissy McKaigue and Conor Glass have been included in the 2022 All Stars football team.

Oak Leaf skipper McKaigue becomes one of the oldest players to collect a first award while it's also first-time recognition for county colleague Glass.

Both men featured prominently - McKaigue in defence and Glass in midfield - as Derry claimed a surprise but deserved Ulster SFC title win this year.

McKaigue, one of the best man markers in the country for the past decade, underlined his strengths by blocking out virtually every opponent he faced during a long and memorable summer.

Glass, meanwhile, produced a string of powerful performances in the engine room, showing his prowess both in attack and defence, to confirm what we all knew - that the Maghera man is a class act.

Despite claiming two All Stars, there may a tinge of frustration and disappointment in the county that others from the Ulster winning team weren't also recognised.

Certainly, a case could be made for the likes of defenders Conor McCloskey and Brendan Rogers as well as forward Shane McGuigan who enhanced their reputations as Rory Gallagher's made it all the way to the All Ireland semi-finals.

All Ireland champions Kerry claimed the lion's share of the awards, taking seven places, with beaten All Ireland finalists Galway having five players on the team.

Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny, winning his fourth award, makes up the team.

David Clifford, Shane Walsh and Cillian McDaid are the nominees for footballer of the year.

2022 GAA Football All Stars: Shane Ryan (Kerry), Chrissy McKaigue (Derry), Jason Foley (Kerry), Liam Silke (Galway), Tadhg Morley (Kerry), John Daly (Galway), Gavin White (Kerry), Conor Glass (Derry), Cillian McDaid (Galway), Paudie Clifford (Kerry), Sean O'Shea (Kerry), Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin), David Clifford (Kerry), Damien Comer (Galway), Shane Walsh (Galway).