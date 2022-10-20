Intermediate final too close to call

McFeely Group Intermediate Football Championship Final

Drumsurn v Glenullin at Celtic Park 1-30pm Sunday.

Referee: Richie Donaghue (Slaughtneil)

FIFTEEN years ago Glenullin came out of the blue to beat championship greats Bellaghy after a replay to claim their third county senior football title.

They had won previously in 1928 and 1985. They were also intermediate champions in 1977. Drumsurn’s sole adult county title was in 1991 when they emerged as Intermediate champions.

Where It All Began



Glenullin

Glenullin is one of the oldest clubs in the county since they cane into being in 1926. While some clubs of that era came and went Glenullin have been constant.

They built the first GAA hall in the county in 1935 at a time known as the ‘hungry thirties,’ but the voluntary efforts of local people saw that the project was completed.

Sean O’Maolain, after whom the club’s grounds are named, was the first all county Derry secretary after the games spread beyond the city.

They have won three county senior titles and an intermediate, as well as three minors.

For a rural club to produce two All Star footballers in Demot McNicholl and Paddy Bradley plus two county secretaries - Sean and Padraig O’Maolain - is quite remarkable.

Drumsurn

While the present St. Matthew’s club was formed in 1959, Gaelic football was played in the area as far back as 1927.

Former Ballerin player Mickey McNicholl, along with Perry O’Connor and Jimmy Devlin, were the founder members.

Former Derry county chairman Harry Chivers was one of the top officials they have produced. Richard Ferris was an All Ireland medal with Derry in 1993 and Joe Irwin is a former county captain.

The three Raffertys who play for them are grandsons of the late Paddy Rafferty, a Glenullin stalwart for many years.

Two Teams Hard To Separate

For many years Drumsurn were under the thumb of Glenullin every time they met at senior level but the field is now levelled out. In recent games, Drumsurn have more than held their own in meetings.

This game could hinge on the contribution of the two full forwards. Eoin Bradley has been leading the Glenullin line with distinction, as had Tiernan McHugh for Drumsurn until a thigh injury has slowed him down. He failed to score in the last two championship games and if he is not fully fit it will diminish the St. Matthew’s chances in a game where they go in as slight favourites.

Glenullin have players with vast championship experience. It may have been 15 years since they won the John McLaughlin Cup but players like Eoin Bradley, Eunan O’Kane, John O’Kane and Gerard O’Kane still have a lot to offer.

Manager Paddy Bradley who was the star man when they beat Bellaghy in 2007 is now the manager.

Paddy candidly admitted that his team are in the final without playing particularly well. They are the only team who have come through the entire campaign to date unbeaten but a number of their games were pretty close.

Drumsurn learned a harsh lesson from last year when they won the league. They faced Greenlough in the first round of the championship and flopped. This year they took a more careful approach in the league.

Manager Sean Brady and his assistant Martin Mullan used a wide range of players during the league campaign and put all their eggs into the championship basket. They did lose to Glenullin in the qualifying stages but were not at full strength.

It has been an unpredictable championship to date with fancied teams like Greenlough, Faughanvale and Foreglen not making their expected impact.

In the quarter-finals Glenullin beat Limavady comfortably enough but they struggled in the semi final to beat an injury hit Castledawson team in a low scoring affair by 1-6 to 1-4.

Drumsurn had a goal to spare over dual junior champions Desertmartin before seeing off Foreglen in what was arguably the best game in any of the three championships.

They looked to be running away with it coming up to half time when Foreglen shook them with a brace of goals. They refused to panic and continued to play their attractive brand of direct football. In the end they won by 1-14 to 2-7.

Glenullin have been able to win games without looking brilliant and for them that indicates that that if they hit top gear some day they will take a lot of stopping. The player who has contributed most to their rise in form this season is Neil McNcholl at midfield. The former Derry under 21 player has overcome three cruciate knee ligament operations and has been scoring freely from both play and long range frees.

Fearghal Close, one of the younger Glenullin players, has been making a big impact in the half forward line. He scored four points from play against Limavady. Felix Kilmartin, Ronan Close and Eunan Boylan are other players who will backbone the team in future years.

Drumsurn may lack the big time experience of the neighbours but they have what Glenullin may lack and that is searing pace on the flanks. Fearghal McIntyre, Tiernan Woods, Shea Murray, Ruairi Rafferty and Harry Foster can launch quick counter attacks that can catch the opposing defence out of position.

They are particularly strong up the middle with Cahir Mullan having a great season at centre half back. The midfield duel between Dara Rafferty and Neil McNicholl could go a log way to deciding who gets hands on the Lee, Bateson and Sheridan cup. Last year’s winners Steelstown will be a hard act to follow. They went on to win the All Ireland title.

The result of this game could hinge on the performances of two 38-year-olds. Eoin ‘Skinner’ Bradley has been the top scorer for Glenullin in the championship while Ciaran ‘Banty’ Mullan, an all Ireland minor winner with Derry in 2002, is still pulling the strings in the Drumsurn attack.

Fasten your seat belts for extra time!

Drumsurn will select from Ronan Rafferty, Fearghal McIntyre, Daniel McNicholl, Eoin Ferris, Tiernan Woods, Cahir Mullan, Harry Foster, Dara Rafferty, Shea Murray, Sean Butcher, Ruairi Rafferty, Ryan Mullan, Daryl Mullan, Tiernan McHugh, Ciaran Mullan, Steven Harbinson, Barry Harkin, Christopher Harbinson, Dane Mullan, Michael McCloskey, Pearse McNickle, Conor Rafferty, Conor Foster, Martin Hamill.

Glenulin will select from Niall O’Kane, Daniel O’Kane, Eunan O’Kane, Mark O’Kane, John O’Kane, Dermot O’Kane, Donal O’Kane, Eunan Boylan, Ronan Close, Neil McNicholl, Tarlach Bradley, Cathal Hasson, Fearghal Close, Eoin Bradley, Brian Mullan, Conor Rafferty, Caolan McNeill, Chrissy Dempsey, Felix Kilmartin.