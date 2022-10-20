Champions Glen can hold off challengers Slaughtneil again

O’Neill’s Senior Football Championship Final

Glen v Slaughtneil at Celtic Park 3-30pm Sunday.

Referee:Gavin Hegarty(Dolan’s)

SLAUGHTNEIL are still hurting from their flat performance in last year’s final against local rivals Slaughtneil. They have spent the last 12 months planning to show that they are still county championship material. Sunday’s meeting is sure to be tactical and a classic is not guaranteed!

This will be Slaughtneil’s seventh final since 2014 and they have won five to date. It will be Glen’s third in four years - losing to Magherafelt in 2019 and beating Slaughtneil convincingly last year. The general consensus after that one-sided final was that a lot more victories would follow.

Glen will be minus key player Ciaran McFaul who played a major part in that first ever John McLaughlin Cup success and his absence could be felt. After a really bad run of injuries during the year Slaughtneil now have a full panel to select from. There can not be any hidden secrets on either side. The players know each other inside out. They have been at school together, played together and prayed together.

Both have had pretty seamless journeys to the final. The only serious test that Glen got was against Magherafelt, the 2019 champions. Slaughtneil looked in bother against Lavey when they trailed by 2-2 to 0-7 at half time in the semi final. Final score Slaughtneil 2-12 Lavey 2-4!

Until the Lavey game Slaughtneil had just conceded 0-27 in five games. Glen, too, have a pretty mean defence and while they have a decent forward line they lack a player to match the talent of Shane McGuigan whose right foot is now as good as his left.

Christopher ‘Sammy’ Bradley is the ultimate goal poacher. This will, no doub, leave Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke with thoughts of who will keep them in check. McGuigan could be tailed by speedster Michael Warnock and Bradley by solid full back Ryan Dougan.

For Slaughtneil boss Paul Bradley the big worry will be about his midfield. That great warrior Patsy Bradley was midfield when they won their first title in 2008 and was on the Derry minor team that won the All Ireland title 20 years ago. He has battled back from injury after injury. His role in the team is now mopping up behind the half back line. His partner Jerome McGuigan is brilliant on his day but can be inconsistent.

This is an area where Glen can get a hold on the game. Conor Glass and Emmett Bradley are two players of the highest quality. They look better under the high ball than the Slaughtneil pair and Bradley in particular is a consistent scorer. It is hard to see who the former champions can use to bolster up that important sector. Maybe they will risk Padraig Cassidy who is just back after a long lay off but it would weaken their attack.

Where Slaughtneil have the advantage is that they have a better defence. Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Karl McKaigue and Paul McNeill are past or present county senior players while Keelen Feeney and Conor McAllister are consistently good.

While Slaughtneil have the experience Glen have the pace and slick team work. Last year they should have beaten Kilcoo who went on to win the All Ireland title but on that occasion they were a bit negative. To date, Derry have produced seven clubs who have won the Ulster title. If there is to be an eighth it is likely to be Glen. Slaughtneil have three to their credit!

To counteract the short passing Glen game the cast iron Slaughtneil defence is likely to drop back and close their passage to goal. In return, they may post Shane McGuigan in the full forward line and lump in a few high balls against the generally small Watty’s back line.

Don’t expect many green flags. The respective keepers Conlan Bradley and Antoin McMullan are two of the best in the business with pin point kickouts. In terms of free takers both have top class men. Shane McGuigan and Christopher Bradley for Slaughtneil and Emmett Bradley and Danny Tallon for the champions.

The pace and team work of the holders should just about see off the battle hardened Slaughtneil.

Glen will select from Connlan Bradley, Cathal Mulholland, Ryan Dougan, Conor Carville, Tiarnan Flannagan, Michael Warnock, Eunan Mulholland, Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley, Ethan Doherty, Jack Doherty, Conor Convery, Paul Gunning, Danny Tallon, Conleth McGuckin, Andrew Warnock, Adam McGonigle, Alex Doherty, Stephen ‘Hara, Jody McDermott, Cathair McCabe, Conor Gallagher, Marc Dixon, Tiarnan Higgins.

Slaughtneil will select from Antoin McMullan, Conor McAllister, Christopher McKaigue, Paul McNeill, Brendan Rogers, Karl Mckaigue, Keelan Feeney, Patsy Bradley, Jerome Mcguigan, Ruairi O’Mianain, Shane McGuigan, Padraig Cassidy, Christopher Bradley, Cormac O’Doherty, Se McGuigan, Meehaul McGrath, Shea Cassidy, Sean Cassidy, Brian Cassidy, Jack Cassidy, Peter McCullagh and Ruairi McCartney.