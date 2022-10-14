Dunloy hurlers bid to make it four in a row

DUNLOY Cuchullains will look to strengthen their grip on the Volunteer Cup when they bid for a four in a row triumph this Sunday afternoon.

The villagers completed a hat-trick of Bathshack Antrim SHC successes 12 months ago and have shown in their displays thus far that they are determined to hold onto the trophy.

Standing in their way at Belfast's Corrigan Park (thrown-in 2pm) are another of north Antrim's hurling powerhouses - Cushendall Ruari Og.

The Glensmen are appearing in their first final since losing to this weekend's opponents in the 2019 final and have shown glimpses of what they are capable of in their games this summer.

However, given Dunloy's recent dominance it is hard to see past them to pick up another title and leapfrog Rossa into the third most successful club in the competition.

Meanwhile, the junior and intermediate championships will be decided at Dunsilly on Saturday.

Rasharkin and Glenarm meet in the junior grade final at 1pm with Clooney Gaels and Cushendun doing battle at the same venue at 4pm.

We will have reports and photos from the respective finals in Tuesday's newspaper.