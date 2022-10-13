Nine in a row for Loughgiel camogs

Loughgiel 0-9, Dunloy 0-6

The Loughgiel bandwagon rolls on as the Shamrocks made it nine in a row of Antrim senior camogie titles.

Played at Glenravel in wet and windy conditions this low scoring affair was certainly no walk over as the Dunloy side did everything intheit power to dethrone the champions.

Loughgiel led by 0-5 to 0-2 at the interval after having the use of the elements in the first half but when Dunloy closed the gap to a single point with two early scores in the second period they appeared to have a real challenge on their hands.

However, like true champions they responded well when the chips were down and they regained control to hold their opponents to just two more point for the remainder of the game.

Dunloy threw all they had at Loughgiel in closing minutes but the goal they needed to revive their challenge never really looked like coming and Loughgiel's defence held out to win yet another title, this time under the management of Duck McFadden.

Full report in this week's Chronicle.