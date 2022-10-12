Lot of work to do before final admits 'Skinner'

Glenullin book place in Intermediate Football Championship final against Drumsurn

Glenullin overcame Castledawson in their semi-final at the weekend.

By Damian Mullan

Wednesday 12 October 2022 10:20

EOIN Bradley had quite a weekend.

On Saturday, he played for a winning Glenavon team in the Irish league and some 26 hours later for Glenullin in the Derry intermediate semi-final, where he top scored with 1-2.

At a drizzly and damp Owenbeg on Sunday evening, Glenullin just about did enough to qualify for a final meeting with Drumsurn.

After racing into an early three-point lead, it was looking like the Glen were going to coast through this semi-final.

But after threating to run away with the tie, Glenullin took their eye off the ball and went a staggering 23 minutes with scoring.

Luckily for them they were up against a Castledawson side lacking the fire power to seriously trouble the John Mitchell’s on the scoreboard.

So it's the Mitchels who qualify for the final with 'Skinner' admitting they must do better if they are to lift the trophy.

“We didn’t deserve it,” was Bradley’s immediate reaction.

“I thought we were terrible and it was one of the worst games we played this year.

"There’s a hell of a lot of hard work to be done between now and the final,” he added.

Full report and reaction in this week's paper.

