Holders ease through to another SFC final

Newbridge no match for Watty Grahams who qualify for a third final in four years

Glen completed a comfortable victory against Newbridge at Owenbeg. DOK2475.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

Wednesday 12 October 2022 10:30

The large attendance at Owenbeg last Saturday witnessed an entertaining game in the intermediate championship between Drumsurn and Foreglen - and a flat encounter in the senior semi-final between holders Glen and Newbridge.

Rather that a county senior last four clash it looked more like low key challenge game.

Despite staying in touch with the champions until the last ten minutes the ‘Bridge never looked likely to spring a surprise.

Once Glen opened up and hit an unanswered 2-5 in the closing stages, without reply it showed the gulf between the teams.

By the time the champions pressed the 'go' button about half the spectators were halfway over Glenshane on their way home.

The Maghera men are sure to be given a tougher test in the final against Slaughtneil.

Full report in this week's Chronicle newspaper.

