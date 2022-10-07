Semi-final weekend in Derry championships

Holders Glen and near neighbours Slaughtneil are on course to meet in this year’s O’Neill’s Derry senior football championship final after being kept apart in Sunday’s semi-final draw.

The Watty Graham’s, who overcame Magherafelt at Owenbeg on Sunday evening, will meet surprise packets Newbridge, who eased past Dungiven on the same night at the same venue.

That game will take place at 6.45pm on Saturday evening back at Owenbeg.

Twenty-four hours later and a huge crowd is expected for the meeting of the Emmet’s and Lavey at 6.45pm on Sunday, again at Derry GAA HQ.

Slaughtneil proved too strong for challengers Swatragh in their quarter-final at the weekend while the rapidly improving Erin’s Own had too much for Ballinderry Shamrocks in their last eight meeting.

On Sunday evening before a crowd of over 4,000, defending champions Glen gave a firm warning to anyone intending to relieve them of the John McLaughlin Cup.

Magherafelt looked capable of just that in the first half but Malachy O’Rourke’s men turned up the heat in the second half to win by 1-14 to 0-11 in a high quality game.

Newbridge will take slight solace in that they beat Glen in the league but this last four clash will be a totally different proposition.

Slaughtnel look like a team that intends returning to the top of the championship tree but they will have to be at their best to see off an improving Lavey team.

The intermediate semi-finals also take place this weekend with Drumsurn and Foreglen meeting at Owenbeg at 5pm on Saturday and Castledawson and Glenullin playing at the same venue at 5pm on Sunday.

The experienced John Mitchel’s are tipped to reach the decider when they meet Castledawson, whose shock win over Faughanvale was largely down to Faughavale’s decision to play defensively when aided by the wind.

The Broagh men played it simple and direct and that is why they are in the final.

The Foreglen v Drumsurn game, however, could go either way. Drumsurn look to have the better balanced team but Forelgen are a gritty outfit who are never easily defeated. This one could go to extra time.

Finally, the Premier Electric Junior Football final will take place on Sunday, with Celtic Park the most likely venue. The finalists, remarkably, won their semi finals last weekend by exactly the same score - 2-13 to 1-8.

However, Craigbane’s win over Ballymaguigan could be seen as slightly more meritorious than Ballerin’s victory over Doire Trasna, the reason being that Ballymaguigan had been unbeaten up to Saturday.

If Ballerin are to cause an upset they will have to close down Craigbane’s top scorers Lee Moore and Fergal Crossan. Ballerin have a fairly small defence and could struggle against this high scoring pair.

That said, Ballerin play the game at a frantic pace and are excellent on the counter attack. Notably, Ballerin were able to introduce Gary Keane and Jarleth Bradey from the bench in the second half and they should go into this game with a fully fit panel.

Craigbane have beaten Ballerin twice already this year and they look in strong position to make it a third victory over Oran O’Kane’s side.