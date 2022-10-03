Repeat of last year's final on the cards

Holders Glen and 2020 champions Slaughtneil avoid each other in semi-finals

Repeat of last year's final on the cards

Glen booked their place in the Derry SFC last four with victory over Magherafely at Owenbeg on Sunday evening.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Monday 3 October 2022 15:55

A REPEAT of last year's Derry senior football championship final is on the cards following Sunday's semi-final draw.

Current holders Glen and 2021 champions Slaughtneil avoided one another in the draw, made at the conclusion of the weekend's quarter-finals.

The Watty Graham's will play surprise packets Newbridge at Owenbeg on Saturday (6.45pm) with the Emmet's taking on Lavey at the same time and at the same venue on Sunday.

For all the details of this weekend's games in the various championships, and reports from a busy weekend around the county, pick up a copy of Tuesday's paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344