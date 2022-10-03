Repeat of last year's final on the cards

A REPEAT of last year's Derry senior football championship final is on the cards following Sunday's semi-final draw.

Current holders Glen and 2021 champions Slaughtneil avoided one another in the draw, made at the conclusion of the weekend's quarter-finals.

The Watty Graham's will play surprise packets Newbridge at Owenbeg on Saturday (6.45pm) with the Emmet's taking on Lavey at the same time and at the same venue on Sunday.

