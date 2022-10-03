Big guns set to collide in Bathshack Antrim SHC final

Champions Dunloy going for four in a row but Cushendall stand in their way

Cushendall survived a late scare to get past Loughgiel in Sunday's semi-final at Ballycastle.

By Damian Mullan





Monday 3 October 2022 16:00

CUSHENDALL Ruari Ogs stand between Dunloy and a fourth Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship title in a row after both won their semi-finals at the weekend.

The Glensmen had too much in the end for Loughgiel Shamrocks while the Cuchullains steamrollered St. John’s in a one-sided clash at Dunsilly on Sunday afternoon.

The victories set up a mouthwatering final between two of the county's most successful clubs.

For reports and photos from a busy weekend of GAA action pick up a copy of Tuesday's paper.

