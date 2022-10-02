Huge crowd expected for Derry SFC semi-finals

AS expected, Lavey and Slaughtneil booked their places in the semi-finals of the O'Neill's Derry Senior Football Championship on Saturday with wins over Ballinderry and Swatragh respectively.

Today it's the turn of Dungiven, Newbridge, Magherafelt and defending champions Glen to try and join them in the last four.

All four teams are in action at a double-header in Owenbeg on Sunday with a huge crowd expected to flock to the Dungiven venue.

Our GAA correspondent Bernie Mullan - who correctly predicted the outcomes of Saturday's games - runs his eye over today's fixtures.

Newbridge v Dungiven at Owenbeg, 5pm Sunday. Referee: Gregory McWilliams

These two teams may not be among the favourites for the John McLaughlin Cup but they are on the way up. Dungiven have improved dramatically since former star forward Geoffrey McGonigle took over as manager at the beginning of this season.

Similarly, Newbridge have been going in the right direction under Niall Conway. Had the leagues not been changed at the start of the year these two would have been plying in grade two. So far they have proved that they are worthy of a place at the top table.

Newbridge will go in as slight favourites given the scoring power of Derry player Conor Doherty. He may play as a defender for Derry but he actually looks more at home in the half forward line with his club.

Both have a lot of youth in their ranks but they have a similar weakness and that is at midfield where they have struggled, even in victory.

Newbridge’s Michael Bateson is back using all his great experience to bring the younger players on. Injuries forced him to call time on his county career a few years ago but at club level he still has a lot to offer.

Dungiven may be without goalkeeper Kian McGonigle but they have an able deputy in the experienced Kevin Farren. Defensively, they are lacking a bit of height but hay have pace but have a superb centre half in Kevin Johnston.

Two Dungiven teenagers in their inside line have been lighting up the championship. Niall McGonigle, son of Geoffrey, and Cahir Higgins, a Derry minor star this year, are always on the move and while not the tallest both are good under the high ball.

Their most productive player this and recent seasons has been Conor Murphy, the son of former Derry captain Plunkett Murphy. He is good on frees and can hit long range points from play. At times he has to drop back to shore up the midfield area but can time his runs forward to perfection.

It would be a great boost for either of these teams to reach a senior semi final. They look well balanced in most areas but the Conor Doherty factor could take the ‘Bridge into the last four.

Glen v Magherafelt at Owenbeg, 6-30pm Sunday. Referee: Barry Cassidy.

This is the big one of the weekend - reigning champions Glen taking on a Magherafelt team who beat them in the 2019 final. That game drew the biggest ever attendance at a county final with the 10,000 mark reached for the first time at Celtic Park.

The Rossas won by a point against Glen who were favourites but maybe a bit over confidence came back to haunt them. Magherafelt reached the final the following year but lost to habitual winners Slaughnteil.

Glen will go in as favourites given their stronger looking midfield and attack. They have had a more consistent season to date as well.

When Magherafelt took Eoghan Rua apart at Owenbeg in the qualifiers they looked like a team that could go all the way. After that they fielded a watered down team and lost to Ballinascreen. Against unfancied Kilrea their forward line just managed one score from open play and they looked far short of being championship contenders.

Basically, it is hard to know what to expect from Damian Barton’s team. If they let the handbrake off as they did against Eoghan Rua they will be difficult opposition for any team. If they play a safety first game Glen have the pace and ability to open them up.

Midfield is an area where Glen might have the edge. Conor Glass is one of the top men in the game and the experienced Emmett Bradley is a fine all round footballer. The Magherafelt pair are no slouches either. The powerful 20-year-old Dan Higgins is seen as a future Derry star and Jarrad Monaghan is skilful and experienced.

In terms of attack Glen look to be a step ahead. They have the three Doherty brothers - Ethan, Alex and Jack. Add in Paul Gunning, Conor Convery, Danny Tallon, Conleth McGuckin, Stevie O’Hara, Marc Dixon, Euan Mulholland and you have a manager’s nightmare to perm six from ten.

Magherafelt will lean heavily on the experienced Heavron brothers, Danny and Shane. Conor Kearns can come forward from the wing back position to get scores and Dan Higgins usually gets on the score sheet.

Last year the Rossas got it badly wrong when they fielded what was virtually a reserve team against Glen in the qualifiers and got hammered. They then went back to full strength and got beaten by Eoghan Rua in the knock-out stages.

This year, after beating Eoghan Rua and already sure of a knock-out position, they put out a weakened team against Ballinascreen and lost. They will be hoping that there is no repeat this year.

Glen have been consistent, the Rossas have not been so; it looks as if the defending champions have what it takes to move a stage further in an effort to win back to back John McLaughlin cups.

So far they have coped well without go to man Ciaran McFaul but this could be their biggest test to date.