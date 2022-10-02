Bathshack Antrim SHC down to last four

THERE'S a feast of hurling action in the Saffron county on Sunday with arguably the top four teams in the county competing for a place in the Bathshack Antrim SHC final later this autumn.

First up is the meeting of Cushendall and Loughgiel at Ballycastle at 2pm followed by the meeting of Dunloy and St. John's at Dunsilly at 5pm.

The Cuchullains, of course, are going for four titles in a row and who would best against them at this stage.

But this is sport and nothing is guaranteed which makes both games so intriguing.

