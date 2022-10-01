'Vale start favourites against Castledawson

McFeely Group Intermediate Football Championship

Faughanvale v Castledawson at Swatragh 1-30pm Saturday

DESPITE a bit of inconsistency, Faughanvale will travel to Swatragh as favourites to clinch a semi final pot against a Castledawson team that has fallen below expectations this season. In fact, they had quite a struggle to beat Lissan in a relegation play off two weeks ago.

Faughanvale have already beaten the St. Malachy’s in the qualifying section and they are seen as a team that can go all the way. The ‘Dawson will be minus influential half forward Dara O’Kane who was red carded against Lissan.

This Faughanvale team has been together for quite some time now but they have yet to realise their potential. They are very athletic, play good football but probably do not use their possession to full effect. If they can correct that ill they will be hard to stop.

Castledawson tend to play well in the first half but not so well in the second. They have won this championship three times in the last 12 years and are always seen as potential winners no matter what their league form is.

Currently, the Lee, Bateson and Sheridan Cup is the hardest championship to win.

The big Swatragh pitch will suit the ‘Vale’s running game. With quality players like Michael Sweeney, Eoin McElhinney, Jordan Curran and Patrick O’Kane well spaced through the team they should be in the semi final at the end of the hour.

If Castledawson are to spring a mild surprise they must get the ball forward more quickly to Fearghal and Shea McKenna.

Former Derry player Niall Keenan, who has been at university in England for most of the last two seasons, is now fully available and will man the centre half spot.

Behind him, Niall Rafferty, despite his youth, is a promising full back. It will not be a runaway but on balance Faughanvale look the better team.

Report in next Tuesday's paper.