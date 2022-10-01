Tributes paid to former Derry boss Brian Mullins

Brian Mullins was a towering figure across many sports.

By Damian Mullan

Saturday 1 October 2022 10:29

TRIBUTES have been paid to the former Dublin player and Derry manager Brian Mullins who has sadly passed away.

A four-time All-Ireland winner, Mr Mullins turned 68 earlier this week and passed away after suffering from illness in recent months.

In all, he made 97 League and Championship appearances for Dublin between 1974 and 1986, won nine Leinster titles along with his four Celtic Crosses and was an All Star winner in 1976 and ‘77.

Head teacher in Carndonagh Community School for a number of years following his retirement from football, the St Vincent's club man took charge of the Derry senior footballers.

Together they enjoyed great success, winning a National League title in 1996 and the Ulster SFC title two years later, the last time the county picked up the Anglo Celt Cup until this year.

His passing is sure to be marked at all championship games across the Oak Leaf county this weekend. 

