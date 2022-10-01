Intriguing Derry SFC double header at Owenbeg on Saturday

O’Neill’s Derry Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals

THIS is a huge weekend in Derry club football as the eight quarter finalists aim to take a step further in four games that look to be tightly contested.

There are three recent champions still in the hunt - namely holders Glen, Slaughtneil, last year’s beaten finalists, and the 2019 champions Mgaherafelt.

The only team still in the competition that is not a previous winner is Swatragh who lost to Lavey in the 1993 final on a frosty Glenullin surface over the Christmas holidays. Club competitions were put on ‘ice’ that year when Derry collected their one and only All Ireland tilte.

Owenbeg will host all four games with two on Saturday and two the following day. Double headers at this stage of the championship at Owenbeg draw attendances of up to and over 5,000.

Glen, the holders, are still most people’s favourites with injury hit Slaugtneil seen as their biggest danger. If Glen are missing Ciaran McFaul their task will be harder and Emmett Bradley is also carrying a niggling injury. If Magherafelt play as they did in the second half against Eoghan Rua they will be putting their hand up. Swatragh, a big powerful team, cannot be ruled out either.

Lavey have been winning but scoring lightly and their team lacks a bit of height in key areas. Traditional battlers Ballinderry in the quarter final for a 25th successive year will not bow easily.

Newbridge last won the title in 1989 but they have an improving young team. They play a Dungiven team that has improved out of all recognition and it is a hard one to call.

Lavey v Ballinderry at Owenbeg 5pm Saturday

Ballinderry last won the title in 2013 and looked to be on the way to another one the following year but got undone by a late Gerald Bradley goal which kickstarted Slaughtneil’s rise to the top.

Both teams have won the All Ireland senior club title - Lavey in 1992 and Ballinderry a decade later. Some sons of those famous teams adorn the present sides with Lavey still having three Downeys and three McGurks in action.

Ballinderry have been on a downward trend in the last few years with some of their great players either retiring or happy enough to get a game with their Thirds team. Like all good clubs they have invested heavily in youth and it is beginning to pay off. All Ireland minor winner Niall O’Donnell is beginning to make his mark while Oisin Mullan, Conor O’Neill and Charlie Crozier have been prominent so far.

In tense championship battles it takes experience and there is none better than midfielder Conor Nevin who never has a bad game. One major worry the Shamrock’s manager Kieran O’Kane has will be the availability of Gareth McKinless who got red carded against Coleraine. Barring a successful appeal he will miss this game.

Lavey are unbeaten so far without being over impressive. They won their three group games against Bellaghy, Kilrea and Dungiven but apart from the Bellaghy game the other two were close enough.

Ballinderry were poor enough in the qualifying rounds, losing heavily to Newbridge and Slaughtneil before overcoming Steelstown in an improved second half at Owenbeg. They have not been scoring heavily and face a very tight Lavey defence that is capable of nullifying the threat of Daniel McKinless who is back to his best after a series of injuries.

Niall Toner is the key man in the Lavey attack and Matthew Downey is back fit and ready again. Lavey also look to be the better balanced team and may be a bit further down the road than Ballinderry in their team building.

Both teams will give their all but unless Ballinderry can overturn the Gareth McKinless red card it looks like Lavey for the semi final.

Slaughtneil v Swatragh at Owenbeg 6-45pm Saturday

There is just three miles between the headquarters of these teams so there will be no hidden secrets in either camp. It has the makings of a real championship blockbuster between two quality teams.

A lot could depend on the fitness of key players on either side. Slaughtneil’s All Star nominee Brendan Rogers has been sidelined with a hand injury, Padraig Cassidy has not played much this season with a groin injury, Meehaul McGrath, like Rogers is nursing a hand injury. Cormac O’Doherty has undergone surgery on a shoulder injury but looks like coming back to his best.

In the Swatragh camp Oisin McWilliams has missed the last few games and is rumoured to be injured. Powerhouse midfielder Conor McAtamney was unable to start against Bellaghy in the previous round due to a hamstring tweak. He did come in the last few minutes and proved his worth by deflecting a goal bound shot over the bar.

The Davit’s have only beaten Slaughtneil once in recent history but they have been playing well enough to realise that they are there with a chance.

Slaughtneil have not had a serious challenge so far. They trounced Steesltown and Ballinderry in the qualifiers without breaking sweat. Newbridge did put up a bit of resistance in the third round but the Emmett’s were able to get scores at the right time. They beat a hapless Claudy by 25 points in the last 16 game. They have been by far the highest scorers so far and have just conceded 0-21 making them the best defensive team.

Swatragh put up a brave show against the holders Glen in the qualifiers having previously disposed of Banagher and Claudy with little difficulty. They showed a lot of spirit by coming from a losing position against Bellaghy who had dominated for much of the second half. An early goal from the returning Patrick Kearney and two late ones from siblings Sean (penalty) and James stunned a Bellaghy team that looked to be on the road to victory.

If they have Conor McAtamney and Oisin McWilliams fit to start it will enhance their chances.

They have the ability to shade midfield through the tall pair of Anton Tohill and Paul McAtamney. The Slaughtneil engine room will be manned by veteran Patsy Bradley and the powerful Jerome McGuigan who hit a brace of goals in that facile win over Claudy.

There is not much that can be said about Slaughtneil than has not been said before. They have quality all over the field and three All Star nominees in Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan.

Allied to McGuigan’s prolific scoring rate in attack is another man whose scoring exploits are extraordinary. Christopher ‘Sammy’ Bradley just needs a half chance to get a score.

One Swatragh player that Slaughteil will be wary of is Lorcan McWilliams, the twin brother of Oisin. He is back to his best after a leg injury and has been scoring freely. No doubt Rory Gallagher will have him on his radar.

Vast championship experience and a more productive attack should see Slaughtneil in the semi final but this Swatragh team is on the rise.