Drumsurn tiped to get better of Desertmartin

McFeely Group Intermediate Football Championship

Drumsurn v Desertmartin at Ballinascreen 2pm Saturday

This game sees Desertmartin step up from junior to intermediate with quite a pedigree.

They have won the last two junior titles with a fair degree of comfort but this is a huge task for them. Remarkably, they won the junior title in 1951 and the senior in 1952 which was unheard of at that time and has not been equalled since.

Drumsurn do not have a great championship pedigree; last year, they won the league but were well beaten by Greenlough in the first round of the championship. This year they have not placed a lot of store in the league and everything was pointing in the direction of the championship.

They are seen as a team capable of going all the way and Desertmartin will have to be at their best to get a result.

The St. Martin’s have four very good young players - they are speedy wing back Eunan McElhennon plus 2020 All Ireland minor medallists Ryan McEldowney, Conor Shields and Lachlan Murray who has already proved himself at senior inter county level.

Drumsurn always had good footballers but not always fit footballers. Manager Sean Brady has them flying fit now.

With players like Cahir Mullan, Dara Rafferty, Tiernan Woods and Tiernan McHugh providing a strong spine to the team and plenty of speed on the flanks they look to have every chance of a semi final spot and maybe even further.

Report in Tuesday's paper.