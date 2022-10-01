Ability to score goals could be telling factor

McFeely Group Intermediate Football Championship

Foreglen v Greenlough at Ballinascreen 3-30pm Saturday

THESE two clubs have had quite an amount of success in this championship with Foreglen seen as potential winners despite ongoing injury problems.

Greenlough won the title in 2020 and lost narrowly to eventual All Ireland champions Steelstown in the final last season. Foreglen were champions in 2019.

While Foreglen have their injury problems Greenlough have been hit by the loss of some key players including Enda Lynn and Ryan Tohill. There appeared to be some disagreement in the camp earlier in the season but, that said, several of the unhappy players are working in London.

Foreglen have kept up a high quality despite the loss of quite a few players to emigration over the past five years. They keep bringing through young players to fill the gaps but it has always been the steadying influence of Kevin O’Connor, Mark McCormick and Oisin Duffy that has enabled them to keep up their standards.

Both had a mixed bag of results in the qualifiers. Foreglen’s most impressive display was at Limavady in the first round where they won handsomely. In their last game they beat Desertmartin away but lost at home to Faughanvale. Greenlough were in a much easier group than Foreglen. After losing their opener to Glenullin they beat Lissan and Slaughtmanus to make sure they steered clear of the relegation situation.

Niall Loughlin is the key man for the Clady Corner side and, here, Oisin Duffy, a renowned man marker, is likely to drop back from centre half to shadow him. Foreglen’s 30 something full forward Kevin O‘Connor conducts the orchestra for Foreglen. He is one of the longest serving players in the local game and has three nephews in the team.

It has all the ingredients of a hard fought championship game. Foreglen’s ability to get goals could be the deciding factor.