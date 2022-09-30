All to play for

THREE of the four teams in Group C have made it through to the semi finals of the Premier Electric Junior Football Championship Semi Finals.

They are Craigbane, Ballerin and Doire Trasna. They are joined by Ballymaguigan who have simply brushed all opposition aside, but Magilligan apart the other three, Ogra Colmcille, Moneymore and Ardmore who were never really going be serious challengers.

Ballymaguigan v Craigbane at Swatragh 2pm Saturday. Referee: Cathal Doherty

Craigbane were the favourites from the start but Ballymaguigan’s very impressive display against Magilligan in the quarter final sees them as very serious challengers. Remarkably, both are unbeaten all season in league and championship. The reason they have not lost is because they never met. Craigbane won the league but probably Ballymaguigan had the championship in mind when they conceded their game to Craigbane.

Craigbane, with a young team, will still be favourites with the big Swatragh pitch suiting their style. Ballymaguigan have a tall and experienced team who have two very good forwards in Daniel Bradley and Barry McGlone. They are two very tall men who are good under the high ball. In the game against Magilligan they scored 3-8 between them.

Craigbane are not short on attacking talent: Fergal Mortimer and Niall Feeney have been consistent all season and in the championship to date they have not had the use of Lee Moore through suspension and injury.

Jude Og Moore, Naoise O’Mianain, Oisin McCloskey, Oisin O’Donnell and Tiernan O’Connor are young players who can lead the team for many years. Brian Rainey and the Moore brothers are players who have been around but still have a lot to offer.

Ballymaguigan have a very good midfielder in the towering Tom Crozier and a fine full back in Shea Bradley but notably in the game against Magilligan some of their older players were feeling the pace in the second half.

Either are capable of taking the title but in what looks to be a titanic struggle the younger Craigbane stick the pace better.

Doire Trasna v Ballerin at Celtic Park 1pm Sunday. Referee: Gavin Hegarty

This will be the third meting of the teams this season with Ballerin winning the first two. In a monsoon at Trasna the Ballerin team eked out a 1-6 to 1-3 league victory. In the qualifying stages of the championship at Banagher there was six goals between the teams at the end but that does not tell the real story of the game.

Doire Trasna dominated the first half but only led by 0-5 to 0-3 at the interval. Ballerin took the lead early in the second half and Trasna had a defender red carded. Three Ballerin goals in the last ten minutes probably flattered them a bit.

Trasna won at Magilligan first day out and then ran Craigbane close before losing to Ballerin. In the knockout stages they hammered both Ogra Colmcille and Moneymore. This shows the progress they have been making under new manager James McQuillan.

Despite the absence of Gary Keane, their top scorer for the past few years, Ballerin have still been racking up some big scores - 1-20 against Magilligan, 6-9 against Trasna and 3-14 against Glack. They have a small but very mobile team with good forwards in Eugene Mullan, Paul Ferris and Kosta Papachristopolus who also plays hurling with Eoghan Rua.

The return from an Achilles injury by Anntoin Bradley has been a timely boost for the Sarsfield’s who win the junior title in 2002.

Trasna have been steadily improving, particularly in the scoring department. Eoghan Quigg, Michael Philson and Caelan O’Connell have come to the fore. They can, at least hold their own at midfield but defensively they will have problems with the lively Ballerin attack.

Trasna will be confident after their demolition of Ogra Colmille and Moneymore but Ballerin’s running game may be something they find difficult to counter.