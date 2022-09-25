Ten in a row for Slaughtneil hurlers

SLAUGHTNEIL hurlers clinched a remarkable tenth senior hurling title in a row on Sunday when they defeated Kevin Lynch's 2-18 to 1-8 at Owenbeg.

The Dungiven men actually led at half-time, 0-6 to 0-5, but they had no answer to a powerful second half performance from the holders.

The introduction of Brendan Rogers helped turn the tide in the Emmet's favour after the break as Michael McShane's side wrote another chapter in the club's storied history.

The provincial champions are due to meet the Down champions in an Ulster club semi-final in November.

Meanwhile, also at Owenbeg, Lavey, as expected, proved too strong for Na Magha in the junior decider.

