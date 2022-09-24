Slaughtneil fancied to make it a perfect ten

Leadon Timber Frames Derry Senior Hurling Final

SLAUGHTNEIL’S decade long domination of Derry hurling looks set to continue when they meet great rivals Kevin Lynch’s at Owenbeg on Sunday, writes Bernie Mullan.

They have beaten the Dungiven based outfit in the last three finals and while other teams have slipped back these two are top of the tree in the county.

The most remarkable aspect of this Slaughtneil group is that the majority of their team play football as well. They have the remarkable record in 2017 of holding the Derry and Ulster senior football, hurling and camogie titles at the one time.

That, in GAA terms, is a bit of history that has never been equalled in any other county and is unlikely to happen.

The Slaughtneil hurling success did not come about by accident. Going back to the early noughties, the late Thomas Cassidy would take young players from the club in his work van to play against the strong teams from the Glens of Antrim.

They began to dominate at under age in Derry and that transcended into senior success when they beat Banagher in the 2013 final after a break of 13 years.

They gradually got to grips at provincial level and have won four of the last five Ulster titles. It might have been five only for the 2020 championship being postponed due to Covid-19.

In the 2021 all Ireland club hurling team of the year Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers were included. They have played some of the top hurling club teams in the game and even though they did not beat Na Pairsigh (Limerick), Cuala (Dublin), Ballyhale Shamrock’s (Kilkenny) or Ballygunner (Waterford) they were never out of their depth.

Hurling in Dungiven came about through a teacher named Liam Hinphey.

Born in Kilkenny but with strong Derry connections, he came to teach in St. Patrick’s Dungiven in the mid sixties at a time when hurling in Derry was more or less dormant.

He formed a team in the school and that followed through to be St. Patrick’s Dungiven at club level and they were soon dominant.

In 1982, the club was renamed Kevin Lynch’s in memory of a former player who had captained Derry to an All Ireland under 16 title. They top the list with 23 titles between 1967 and their last success in 2011.

While they have not regained the title they have really been the only team strong enough to give Slaughtneil a real test. Last year after a poor enough first half they rallied in the second to close the margin to five points.

The challengers have some excellent hurlers like Odhran McKeever, John and Richie Mullan, Mark Craig and Darragh McGilligan. They came through a stiff test against Banagher after being second best at times in the first half. They then had to work hard to get past improving Swatragh. The champions overwhelmed Ballinscreen by a massive 2-28 to 0-8 to make the final.

While Slaughtneil go into the game as firm favourites their injury problems could make it more difficult. Regular full back and former captain Sean Cassidy has not played this season. Brendan Rogers has a hand injury and Meehaul McGrath is just back from a similar injury. Top scorer Cormac O’Doherty has had shoulder surgery and has played just one game since coming back.

On the plus side the champions have been bringing in some very good players from their youth teams. Ruairi O’Mianain is a superb player in the half back line and this has allowed Shane McGuigan to move to midfield. Jack and Shea Cassidy have come into the forward line so it looks as if the conveyor belt of talent at the foot of Carn mountain is still moving smoothly.

Kevin Lynch’s have the talent to become champions sooner than later. They have a fairly young team with over half of them playing with Derry earlier in the season. Like Slaughtneil they have a number of dual players but they lack the physical power and big time experience of Michael McShane’s men.

If The Lynch’s are to stop the Emmett’s dash for ten they must make a good start and their better players take on a leadership role. In last year’s final there was a hesitancy about their first half play but when they threw caution to the wins after the break they looked a much different team.

To win ten consecutive titles in any sport is highly commendable. Kevin Lynch’s must produce something special if they are to turn the game in their favour. They may struggle at midfield against the pace and power of Shane McGuigan and Meehaul McGrath. This is a key area and could be the launch pad for the champions magic ten.

Word is gradually emerging that a number of the younger Kevin Lynch players are heading ‘Down Under’ before the end of the year. In that case a county title could be far away!

