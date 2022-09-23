Intermediate hurling semi-finals on Saturday

Eoghan Rua v Swatragh at Owenbeg 3-45pm Saturday

EOGHAN Rua are the surprise team in the last four of the intermediate title race.

They are there on merit after scoring a surprise win over Lavey who will now contest the junior final.

They have got a tough semi-final game against a Swatragh team that ran Kevin Lynch’s close in the senior championship.

Swatragh are the most improved team in Derry hurling this year.

Still, Ciaran Lagan’s battling crew will head to Owenbeg on Saturday full of belief. Over the past couple of years they have given as good as they got against Swatragh.

It was the ability of the Eoghan Rua forwards to get goals that created the hurling surprise of the year.

Niall Holly scored 2-2 and former goalkeeper now attacker Leo Passmore hit 1-8. Dara Mooney got the other goal and Kosta Papachristopolus got three points from the full forward spot.

Swatragh ran Kevin Lynch’s to a point recently.

From a poor start to the season they have improved beyond recognition with rising star James Friel brilliant on long range frees.

The various Quinns and excellent goalie Conor O’Kane stand out in a well balanced team.

They have a lot of pace in attack and that will be a worry for Eoghan Rua who tend to concede too many scores.

While they did beat Lavey they still conceded 0-23.

Neither team will run away with the game but Swatragh’s direct style is likely to see them in the decider.

Banagher v Ballinascreen at Owenbeg Saturday 2pm

Reigning champions and favourites to retain the title Banagher take on a Ballinacsreen team that beat them in the league.

Ballinascreen were flying in the early stages of the season and won the pre season league but since then they have slipped back.

Last time out they suffered a 26 point defeat against Slaughtneil which knocked them out of the running for the senior championship.

Banagher will be minus veteran goalkeeper Darrell McDermott for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury against Kevin Lynch’s in an earlier round. Fortunately they have an able replacement in young Conor Campbell.

While Banagher are also the reigning Ulster champions they will be unable to defend that crown. To encourage other teams the defending champions of the intermediate and junior cannot play in the same provincial competition for a further three year period.

Banagher have a very experienced crew with a few over the 30 mark but they keep their standards high.

Ruairi McCloskey is a rock at full back and his brother Darragh an excellent free taker from midfield. Sean McCullagh at corner forward still looks as sharp as ever after more than two decades service.

Brian Og McGilligan in strong at midfield and they have Darragh Cartin back after being sidelined for over a year with a knee injury.

Ballinascreen rely heavily on the free-taking skills of half forward Cormac Gough. He got five of their eight points against Slaughtneil last day out.

Noel Rafferty, Anton Scullion and Charlie Gilmore are accomplished hurlers but at times they seem to lack belief in their own ability.

Banagher look to have more scoring forwards and will be hard to beat.

With an intermediate final place at stake the St. Colm’s might just up the ante but they need a big improvement up front if they are to upset the odds.