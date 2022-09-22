Slaughtneil hand out a championship warning

Slaughtneil 3-19, Claudy 0-3

As expected, Slaughtneil proved to be too strong for Claudy at the weekend and duly took their place in this year’s Derry senior championship quarter-finals. On this evidence, Claudy would be better situated in a lower division!

Paul McNeill and Shane McGuigan both hit the paintwork during the opening half while McNeil failed to find the target with a great goal chance just before half time.

With options to his left and right, McNeil appeared to had been caught in two minds before deciding to shoot. Unfortunately for the Slaughtneil man he could only watch on as his effort sailed wide of Ryan Mercer’s goal.

However, Bradley would have been delighted to get some valuable game time into Padraig Cassidy and Cormac O’Doherty.

Both have been plagued by injuries this year and both looked sharp when introduced.

O’Doherty finished with 1-1 to his name. His goal came from some rather unselfish play from Cassidy.

Bearing down on goal, Cassidy had the Claudy goal at his mercy but flicked the ball to his right where the waiting O’Doherty palmed the ball to the net.

However, it was a Slaughtneil team sheet that again didn’t include Brendan Rogers and Meehaul McGrath. It’s still unclear at the minute how close both are to a return to action following their respective injuries.

With four minutes having elapsed on the clock Jerome McGuigan accepted a pass from Christopher Bradley to ram the ball into the corner of the Claudy net, before Bradley laid on an assist for Brian Cassidy to open up a four-point lead.

‘Sammy’ then had an effort of his own drift wide of Mercer’s left-hand post.

It was Chrissy McKaigue’s turn to turn provider in the sixth minute, playing a delightful ball into the path of Shane McGuigan for the first of his nine points of the day.

After Ruairi McCartney was fouled by Aaron Donaghy, Christopher Bradley got on the scoresheet. Shane McGuigan kicked his second point of the game, this time the assist came from Brian Cassidy.

A combination of cross bar and post denied Paul McNeill and Shane McGuigan adding to the Slaughtneil total before an Oran Armstrong free finally got Claudy going on the scoreboard after 15 minutes.

Cory Armstrong and James McClay both picked up yellow cards but Oran Armstrong kicked another free on 22 minutes to leave six between the sides.

Christopher Bradley converted a free after Jerome McGuigan was fouled by McClay and before the half was out, the industrious Sé McGuigan got on the scoresheet and as the teams went into the sheds at halftime, Slaughtneil lead 1-7 to 0-2.

It took all of 40 seconds for the first score of the second half through a Shane McGuigan mark. And, from the resulting kick-out, Brian Cassidy put McGuigan in for another score.

Five minutes later Jerome McGuigan added a second goal to his tally.

Slaughtneil turned over a Claudy attack and with Mercer retreating to an empty goal, McGuigan dribbled with the ball soccer style before coolly chipping the John Mitchell’s custodian for his second major of the day.

Slaughtneil then freshened matters up by introducing Cormac O’Doherty and Padraig Cassidy – and both made an immediate impact.

‘Tad’ laid on a score for Christopher Bradley before a further assist set up O’Doherty for an easy finish to the Claudy net for a third Slaughtneil goal.

And if that wasn’t enough, Cassidy went on to claim further assists for Brian Cassidy and an O’Doherty mark.

One bolt on the Slaughtneil performance was the forced withdrawal of Patsy Bradley on 53 minutes.

Bradley sustained a cut about his left eyebrow but no doubt he’ll be stitched up and rearing to go for a quarter-final tussle with neighbours Swatragh in two weeks’ time.

Slaughtneil: Antoin McMullan, Conor McAllister, Chrissy McKaigue, Paul McNeill, Ruairi O’Mianáin, Karl McKaigue, Ruairi McCartney, Patsy Bradley, Jerome McGuigan (2-0), Peter McCullagh, Shane McGuigan (0-9 1 Mark), Shea Cassidy, Christopher Bradley (0-6 2F 1 Mark), Sé McGuigan (0-1), Brian Cassidy (0-2).

Subs: Padraig Cassidy for S Cassidy (37), Cormac O’Doherty (1-1 0-1 Mark), McCullagh (40).

Blood Sub: Jack Cassidy for P Bradley (53).

Claudy: Ryan Mercer, Conor Donaghy, Cory Armstrong, Ross Stevenson, Aaron Donaghy (Jnr), Conall White, Aaron Donaghy, Eoin McGahon, Seán McGahon, Ryan Cunning, James McClay, Patrick Haragn, Joe Polley (0-1), Liam Connolly, Oran Armstrong (0-2f).

Replacements: Ciaran Higgins for A Donaghy (24), Daniel Johnston for A Donaghy (Jnr) (38), Ruairi Burke for Polley (57).

Yellow Cards: C Armstrong (10), J McClay (24), O Armstrong (46).

Referee: Harry Tohill (Greenlough).