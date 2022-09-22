Lavey hold off Steelstown challenge to reach last eight

Lavey held off the challenge of Steelstown to book their place in the quarter-finals of this year’s O’Neills Sportswear sponsored Derry senior football championship.

Last year’s intermediate champions Steelstown but up a brave show but the Erin’s Own held more aces in their pack and deservedly advanced with five points to spare.

Cahir McMonigle contributed three points but only one from play as the Brian Ogs struggled to make headway into the game after Lavey enjoyed a fruitful beginning to the game.

Lavey welcomed back Matthew Downey into their starting line-up.

Downey took up a much more deeper role than normal, a role normally carried out by cousin Shea who unfortunately missed out due to injury.

No doubt Jude Donnelly would have been delighted to get 60 plus minutes of championship football into the legs of the former All-Ireland winning captain.

In a reshuffle from their win over Dungiven just seven days previously, Declan Hughes was brought out from full forward to partner Kevin O’Neill at midfield.

After Anthony McGurk and McCarron spurned early chances to give their respective sides the lead, Niall Toner registered the opening score of the contest from a free in the sixth minute after Shane O’Connor had fouled his opposite number, Kevin O’Neill.

But two McCarron points, one a free, helped the city men to an early one-point lead after ten minutes.

However, this was as good as it got for Hugh McGrath’s side as Lavey started to boss proceedings.

After Hughes levelled the game on 14 minutes, O’Neill kicked Lavey into a one-point lead on the quarter hour mark.

His left footed effort coming after Steelstown keeper Eoghan Heraghty twice denied Lavey midfielder a goal with two fine point-blank stops.

Lavey kept up the pressure and after an Enda Downey free, Patrick McGurk kept up his fine scoring return in this year’s championship with a point in the 17th minute.

Just as Lavey looked to have taken control, Steelstown came roaring back.

After McMonigle converted a mark from the right-hand wing, Morgam Murray played in Neil Forester for a point, Forester breaking the line superbly to fist the ball over the bar to cut the gap to a solitary point.

Matthew Downey popped up for a point to make sure that Lavey kept their noses in front before Enda Downey kicked Lavey back into a three-point lead from a free.

As half-time approached, Lavey’s O’Neill fouled Steelstown corner back Diarmuid Barker and Murray pointed to leave just two points separating the sides at the break with Lavey leading 0-7 to 0-5.

Lavey bared their teeth in the opening quarter of the second half by adding on a further four points without reply.

Three second half minutes had elapsed when Enda Downey pointed a mark and Toner added a free after he himself was fouled.

Matthew Downey then turned provider for full-back Conor Mulholland to claim a point before Ryan Farren set up second half replacement Calum Downey for a point.

Steelstown were struggling at this stage for territory but they were given somewhat of a lifeline after Lavey’s Fintan Bradley fouled O’Connor in the 47th minute.

McMonigle duly accepted the opportunity afforded to his team but they still trailed by five points.

Oran McMenamin then cut the gap to four with ten minutes left but Lavey immediately sprung back into action.

A following move involving O’Neill, Hughes and Toner was finished with Matthew Downey splitting the posts to restore their five-point advantage.

Steelstown manager Hugh McGrath threw on Emmett Deane to the edge of the square in one last throw of the dice and it almost worked.

A quickly taken free by Ryan Devine into the square was broken down by Deane but the ball was taken off the toes of O’Connor by a Lavey defender.

Lavey cleared their lines and the move finished with Jamie Duggan pointing to wrap up a five-point win.

Lavey: Ciaran O’Boyle, Aidan Toner, Conor Mulholland (0-1), Eamon McGill, Patrick McGurk (0-1), Ryan Farren, Jamie Duggan (0-1), Kevin O’Neill (0-1), Matthew Downey (0-2), Niall Toner (0-2f), Oran Downey, Enda Downey (0-3 1f, 1Mark), Anthony McGurk, Declan Hughes (0-1), James McGurk.

Subs: Calum Downey (0-1) for O Downey (40), Fintan Bradley for A McGurk (44), Peter Rafferty for O’Neill (58).

Steelstown: Eoghan Heraghty, Oran Fox, Kevin Lindsay, Diarmuid Baker, Cormac Mooney, Jason McAleer, Eoghan Concannon, Shane O’Connor, Ryan Devine, Oran McMenamin (0-1), Ben McCarron (0-2 1f), Neil Forester (0-1), Cahir McMonigle (0-3 1f, 1 Mark), Morgan Murray (0-1f), Eoghan Bradley.: Subs Gareth Logue for Mooney (42), Emmett Deane for Murray (50).

Referee Cathal Doherty (Glack).