Football championships go up a notch this weeked

AFTER what seems like an eternity, the various football championships in the Oak Leaf county go up a notch this weekend.

There are plenty of games to vhoose from at various grades, with matches taking place right across the weekend from Friday to Sunday.

The action starts on Friday evening with two qualifiers in the Premier Electrics Junior Football Championship.

Moneymore and Doire Trasna meet in Banagher at 7.30pm this evening while Glack and Ballerin do battle in their qualifier at Owenbeg, also at 7.30pm.

The action gets underway at 12.30pm on Saturday, again in the Premier Electrics Junior Cup, when Ballymaguigan and Magilligan meet in Ballerin at 12.30pm.

A short time later, at 2pm, Lissan play Castledawson in a McFeely Group Intermediate Football Championship qualifier at Ballerin.

The focus then switches to the O'Neill's Senior Football Championship with four first round games spread throughout the afternoon and early evening.

First up is the meeting of Magherafelt and Kilrea at Swatragh at 2pm which will be followed by a clash of holders Glen and Ballinascreen, also at Swatragh, at 3.30pm.

Owenbeg will host the final two games on Saturday including Dungiven against Banagher at 5.45pm and Bellaghy versus Swatragh at 7.15pm.

On Sunday, the Premier Electrics Junior Championship qualifier between Craigbane and Ardmore gets the action underway, at Celtic Park at 12.30pm.

Limavady and Slaughtmanus meet in an intriguing looking McFeely Group Intermediate Championship clash at 2pm in Celtic Park.

The final games of a busy weekend focus on the O'Neills Senior Football Championship.

First, Slaughtneil and Claudy meet in Dungiven at 1.30pm, followed by Lavey and Steelstown at 3.30pm at the same venue.

Owenbeg is the venue for the last remaining games which include Ballinderry against Eoghan Rua Coleraine at 5pm followed by The Loup against Newbridge at 6.30pm.

Reminder that admission to club championship games at all venues is by TICKET ONLY. Tickets available to purchase via MyTicketApp.

