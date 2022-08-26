Hurling dominates in Oak Leaf county this weekend

THE final games of the group stages will take place on Sunday with all listed for a 2pm starts.

The ‘big two’ of Slaughtneil and Kevin Lynch’s are again expected to be the teams to beat.

Previews by Bernie Mullan.

Slaughtneil v Swatragh, Group A, 2pm at Slaughtneil. Referee: Tarlach Conway.

Swatragh will make the short journey to Gortinure to take on neighbours Slaughtneil who are going for an unprecedented ten titles in a row.

With comfortable wins over Na Magha and Lavey behind them the Emmett’s, despite injury problems, are raging hot favourites.

Swatragh have made progress after a slow start to the season. They looked to have Lavey on the hook in their opening game only to concede two late goals and it ended 2-13 each.

Owenbeg was the venue for round two and here they turned on the style to easily beat Na Magha.

In that game Declan Quinn was unerring from frees and Sean Martin Quinn impressive in the half forward line.

Slaughtneil - the best hurling club team in Ulster - may have their injury problems but they have ample back up.

In the absence of injured captain Cormac O’Doherty it was Shea Cassidy who took on the free taking role and was the top sorer.

The experienced champions’ defence should have the measure of the Swatragh attack and win with a bit to spare.

Lavey v Na Magha, Group A 2pm at Lavey. Referee: Malachy McToal.

With just a point from their first two game Lavey will be strong favourites to overcome Na Magha who tend to struggle in this championship.

The city side has lost both of their opening games heavily and it is difficult to see them getting a result at Guladuff.

After their drawn game with Swatragh the Lavey team, now managed by former Loughgiel and Antrim star Liam Watson, were well beaten by the holders Slaughtneil.

Lavey have some tried and trusted performers like Eamon McGill, Ciaran Hendry, Ryan Mulholland and Fintan Bradley.

Na Magha have an excellent forward in Derry county player Deaglan Foley who hit 1-8 in the defeat by Lavey.

They have introduced some younger players into their team but most of them are lacking in a bit of physicality.

There were times in the early stages that Na Magha looked like troubling Swatragh but once Swatragh got a grip around midfield the game was over as a contest.

Lavey’s Fintan Bradley is the player that the Na Magha defence need to look out for but they lack a tight marking defender so Bradley could continue his good form.

Hard to see anything other than a Lavey victory.

Ballinascreen v Kevin Lynch’s, Group B at Ballinascreen. Referee: Aidan McAteer.

This looks to be the best game of the four between two teams who have won both their openers. Ballinascreen had a slighty surprise away win at Banagher in round one by 2-17 to 2-15 and followed up by beating Eoghan Rua 0-22 to 2-8.

In that game the winners’ forwards Eamon Conway and Cormac Gough hit ten points between them.

The Lynch’s eased past Eoghan Rua in round one and got the better of Banagher in their second game but it was not until Banagher goalie Darrell McDermott was injured that the Dungiven outfit got on top.

Eventually they had five points to spare on the score of 1-18 to 1-13.

The Mullan brothers - John and Richie - were prominent for the winners who will hope to have experienced full back Mark Craig back from injury.

Ballinascreen won the winter league and have built up a solid unit with players like Charles Gilmore, John McCloskey, Aaron Kelly and Antoin Scullion leading the way.

Ballinascreen have not hit the headlines in Derry hurling for many a day but this season they look to be heading in the right direction.

The Lynch’s are favourites and with Odhran McKeever on top of his game at corner forward they should win but it will not be easy.

Eoghan Rua v Banagher, Group B at Agherton. Referee: Alan Nash.

These two teams are without a win, having both lost to Kevin Lynch’s and Ballinasreen. Of the two, Banagher have been closer in their games than Eoghan Rua.

Eoghan Rua’s success has usually been in the junior ranks while Banagher are the reigning Ulster intermediate champions and have a vastly experienced team full of current and former Derry players.

Young Dara Mooney had a good game in the loss to Ballinascreen scoring a brace of goals and a point which was exactly half the Eoghan Rua total. The ever present Sean Leo McGoldrick is always consistent. Former goalie Leo Passmore is now leading the attack.With players like Tiernan McCloskey, Brian Og McGilligan, Ciaran Lynch and Oisin McCloskey it looks like the Feeny men will return home with the points.

That said, the Coleraine men have given Banagher plenty of trouble in past games.