Senior Football Championship main focus in Oak Leaf county

THE club football championship in the Oak Leaf county continues apace this weekend with a good number of games taking place on both Saturday and Sunday.

Senior Football Championship

Dungiven v Kilrea at Owenbeg, Saturday 6-30pm

After a good league run under new manager and former star Geoffrey McGonigle there are hopes that Dungiven have improved enough to make an impact in this year’s championship.

The return from Australia of Dr. Kevin Johnston has been a boost to the O’Cahan’s. Not alone has he been shoring up the defence but he has been bagging a few goals as well.

Kilrea, with a good balance of youth and experience, will want to make their own statement.

They have been below where they would want to be in recent years. Younger player like Paddy Quigg, Odhran McLarnon and PJ McAleese have been making an impression. It looks to be a tight contest and could go either way.

Eoghan Rua v Ballinascreen at Agherton, 5pm Saturday

These teams have traded victories in the championship over the past decade and on current form this is a toss up.

Both look to have fallen away after positive starts to the season when Ballinascreen won the Ulster senior club league and Eoghan Rua beat Glen away.

Sean Leo McGoldrick still conducts the orchestra for Eoghan Rua who have been playing with a youthful attack.

Ballinascreen do not score a lot and this will swing the mantle of favouritism to the Coleraine men.

Ballinascreen have had a few injuries so far but they have the elusive John Paul Devlin a real livewire in attack who can test the seasoned Eoghan Rua defence.

A home win is the most likely outcome.

Claudy v Glen at Claudy, 3-30pm Saturday

With just a single competitive victory in the last two seasons it is hard to see this Claudy team putting many furrows on the brow of outstanding Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke.

Glen will travel over Glenshane as the hottest of hot favourites even through they will be minus Ciaran McFaul and Jack Doherty who are in America.

Claudy simply do not have the forwards to trouble Glen and their defence has been poor enough all year.

Danny Tallon, Ethan Doherty and Paul Gunning will give the home defence a hard hour and Conor Glass can rule midfield. The task just looks to be far too much for Claudy.

Newbridge v Ballinderry at Newbridge, 2-30pm Sunday

This is a game that is hard to call as recent meetings have indicated. Both will have their Derry players back, Padraig McGrogan and Conor Doherty for the ‘Bridge and Gareth McKinless for Ballinderry Shamrock’s.

Neither team was prominent in the league but now at full strength their true worth will be shown.

Ryan Bell is a constant source of scores for Ballinderry and he is likely to be shadowed by Padraig McGrogan.

In club football Gareth McKinless is virtually impossible to curtail. That said the home team have the advantage of a higher scoring forward line that the Shamrock’s and allied to home advantage at the Creagh they might edge home.

Slaughtneil v Steelstown at Slaughtneil, 3-30pm Sunday

Not the easiest introduction to senior championship football that intermediate champions could have got but that is where you learn.

Steelstown struggled in the league but they were never near full strength. Slaughtneil were never neat full strength either but still finished in the top three.

Now they will be strengthened by the return of Brendan Rogers, Chrissy McKeague and Shane McGuigan three players who will be pushing for All Star awards.

Ben McCarron will be back to boost the Brian Og’s attack but the experience of the Emmett’s and the scoring power of McGuigan and ‘Sammy’ Bradley just looks to be too much for Steelstown.

Intermediate Football Championship

Slaughtmanus v Greenlough at Slaughtmanus, 2pm Saturday

Greenlough lost their opening game to Glenullin while Slaughtmnus had a battle in their hands to see off Lissan. Greenlough, who won the intermediate title in 2020 and reached the final last year, don’t look to be the force they were.

A career ending injury to Niall Bradley allied to no recent appearances by Enda Lynn suggests that the Clady men are in transition.

Slaughtmanus have lost players like John Robertson and Kyle Gallagher to retirement and they too have been a bit below the waterline.

The effectiveness of Niall Loughlin will make Greenlough favourites but the St. Mary, with their own key forward Conor McGee going well, can give the visitors a stiff examination.

Glenullin v Drumsurn at Glenullin, 6-30pm Sunday

These two teams know each other inside out and both look capable of making a bold bid for the title.

Glenullin have a good away win over Greenlough under their belts while for Drumsurn this is their first outing. Drumsurn have won the last two meetings of the teams which were in the league.

Eoin Bradley made a return to the Glenullin team for their game against Greenlough and hit five points. Drumsurn’s powerful Dara Rafferty is a noted man marker and will probably get the task of tracking Bradley.

Glenullin’s best player all year has been Neil McNcholl who is having an injury free run. Long range points from frees and play mark him a player to watch.

Glenullin will have the edge in experience but Drumsurn have been gearing their season towards the championship. They are fit and fast with Tiernan Woods, Shea Murray and Tiernan McHugh going well. Don’t rule out a draw!

Foreglen v Faughanvale at Foreglen, 2pm Sunday.

Foreglen had a comfortable opening round one victory over Limavady while Faughavale had a bye. The league has been won with the minimum of fuss so now Foreglen are eying the double.

Faughanvale had a patchy enough league campaign but like others they may have been keeping their powder dry for the big one.

Kevin O‘Connor still pulls the strings for Foreglen and around him are some sharp young forwards like Tiernan and Cahir O’Connor. They have been missing a number of players due to injury but that has not knocked them out of their stride.

Faughanvale are not the most consistent of teams but if they hit their best form players like Eoin McElhinney, Michael Sweeney, Patrick O’Kane and Jordan Curran are capable of making it difficult for any team.

Foreglen’s victory over Limavady was easier than it should have been as the Wolfhounds squandered some early and easy chances. If Faughavale start well this will be a very close affair.