Junior Football Championship reaches second round games

Junior Football Championship Round Two

Ballerin v Magilligan at Ballerin at Ballerin 7.30pm Friday

Both suffered first round defeats so this is a vital clash between two teams who have had very close games in recent years.

When they met in the leagues also at Ballerin earlier in the year a late Conor Canning goal gave Magilligan a comeback draw.

Magilligan will have their key player Collie Mullan available for this one.

He missed the Doire Trasna game due to being on holiday.

Ballerin played well in the first half against Craigbane but not so well in the second when they were outscored by 1-7 to 1-1.

Gary Keane is back in the Ballerin attack and they should also have midfielders Kosta Papachristopolus and Jarleth Bradley available after missing the Craigbane match.

Ballerin should have the edge.



Ballymaguigan v Ardmore at Owenbeg 6-30pm Friday

Another tough task for Ardmore after losing their opener to Ogra Colmcille by a ten point margin.

Ballymaguigan overcame Moneymore by 3-14 to 0-11 but were probably flattered by the width of the margin.

Ballymaguigan are one of the leading fancies for the championship due to their experience and ability to get goals .Ardmore find difficulty in hitting the net but on occasions they come up with decent performances.

Ardmore have, on occasions showed glimpses of improvement but overall they just do not look strong enough to overcome a team with vast championship experience featuring Ciaran McIvor, Tomas Brady, Barry McGlone and Gary Burke.

Moneymore v Ogra Colmcille at Owenbeg 8pm Sunday

Ogra Colmcille came back into the championship after a four year gap and scored a comfortable win over Ardmore at Drumullan.

They will find it a bit tougher this time on the big Owenbeg pitch which will test their legs a bit more.

Moneymore have been a bit unfortunate this year in some league games where they have been unable to turn hard won possession into scores.

They will go into this game as favourites due to having greater game experience during the season and have a lot more hours football under their belts.

In Aaron Moore they have a very consistent scorer and Tiernan O’Neill is a lively attack leader.

Ogra Colmcille are still a bit of an unknown quantity and cannot be ruled out.

Drum v Dolan’s at Drum 2pm Saturday

Dolan’s will travel to Drum hoping to back up their narrow win over Doire Colmcille but this is likely to be a tougher task.

Drum played poorly against Glack and got well beaten but on their home patch they are not easily discouraged.

The absence of Michael Farren through injury is a loss to Drum’s small panel. Dolan’s are not a good away team as results have shown over the years.

They will lean heavily on Odhran McKane for scores so if Drum can contain him they have a good chance of finishing in front.

Glack v Doire Colmcille at Glack 5pm Saturday

Glack look to be the form team of this group and are expected to follow up their big win over Drum with two more points.

Good forwards are a rarity in junior football and Drum are blessed with the likes of Ryan Morgan, Martin McGonigle, Niall McGowan and Adam O’Kane.

Conor Doherty is accurate for the city lads but against Dolans they faded badly in the second half.

Glack have not lost a home game this year so they should add another to that list.