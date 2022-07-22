Derry camogs in All Ireland semi-final

Oak Leaf girls face Cork at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on Saturday afternoon

Derry camogs in All Ireland semi-final

Derry camogs face Cork in the All Ireland semi-finals this weekend.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

DERRY CAMOGIE team’s progress under new manager Martin Coulter, the former Down hurler, has taken them to the All Ireland Intermediate semi final.
They will make the 200 mile journey to take on Cork at 4pm in Nowlan Park Kilkenny on Saturday.
Cork have just half that distance to travel. Galway and Meath, who are much closer, will play in the first semi final at 2pm.
Strong senior counties like Cork and Galway field second teams to play at intermediate level and they usually provide very strong opposition to teams like Derry and Meath.
Derry sealed their place in the last four with a 1-23 to 1-10 victory over Dublin.
In the group stages they beat Cork but at that juncture the Cork girls had already qualified for the semi-final.
Derry also beat one of the other semi-finalist, Meath, in their first group game.
Derry’s back line has been outstanding with the Eoghan Rua duo of Megan Kerr and Maria Mooney very reliable.
In attack Aine McAllster, Mairead McNicholl, Aoife Shaw and Shannon O’Doherty have been scoring freely.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344