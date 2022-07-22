Derry camogs in All Ireland semi-final

DERRY CAMOGIE team’s progress under new manager Martin Coulter, the former Down hurler, has taken them to the All Ireland Intermediate semi final.

They will make the 200 mile journey to take on Cork at 4pm in Nowlan Park Kilkenny on Saturday.

Cork have just half that distance to travel. Galway and Meath, who are much closer, will play in the first semi final at 2pm.

Strong senior counties like Cork and Galway field second teams to play at intermediate level and they usually provide very strong opposition to teams like Derry and Meath.

Derry sealed their place in the last four with a 1-23 to 1-10 victory over Dublin.

In the group stages they beat Cork but at that juncture the Cork girls had already qualified for the semi-final.

Derry also beat one of the other semi-finalist, Meath, in their first group game.

Derry’s back line has been outstanding with the Eoghan Rua duo of Megan Kerr and Maria Mooney very reliable.

In attack Aine McAllster, Mairead McNicholl, Aoife Shaw and Shannon O’Doherty have been scoring freely.