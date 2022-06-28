All Ireland semi-final will be a step up admits Gallagher

DERRY manager Rory Gallagher says his players must ‘improve massively’ for their All Ireland semi-final meeting with Galway after comprehensively defeating Clare in the last eight at the weekend.

Gallagher’s charges were hugely impressive in their 5-13 to 2-08 victory at Croke Park on Saturday, so much so that pundits on RTE’s Sunday Game programme claimed they were now serious contenders for the Sam Maguire.

However, those words will fall on deaf ears as far as the Derry management and playing squad is concerned, their sole focus now on a last four meeting with the Tribesmen on Saturday July 9.

“We’ve been far from perfect, but we’ve done an awful lot right,” the Fermanagh man told reporters in the wake of Saturday’s impressive showing.

“The thing is now we have to improve massively going into the next game because, hand on heart, with all due respect to Clare, they haven’t been in the latter stages.

“Galway have been in Division One, apart from this year, for the last four or five years and have been in All-Ireland semi-finals and National League finals, so it’ll be a big step up,” he added.

