Slow start costs Coleraine dear

ANY momentum Coleraine had built up on the back of three wins in the league and Bet McLean Cup was dismantled within a minute of Tuesday night's defeat to Crusaders.

Hull City loanee McCauley Snelgrove pounced on a rare Lyndon Kane mistake after just 42 seconds to volley the visitors in front and burst the Bannsiders' bubble.

Philip Lowry followed that up with a second Crusaders goal after 14 minutes with his 10th goal of the season to leave the hosts with a mountain to climb.

They did manage to pull a goal back just before half-time, Robbie Weir directing a Lee Lynch corner into his net, but they couldn't get an equaliser for all their second half pressure.

The defeat means that Oran Kearney's men slump to sixth in the Danske Bank Premiership table with a huge home game against Glentoran to come on Friday evening.

Afterwards, the home manager expressed his frustration with the manner of his side's defending, particularly early in the game, and lamented a lack of quality at the other end when they were on top.

His opposite number, Stephen Baxter, was understandably delighted with his team's response to Friday night's mauling at Larne, praising his defence for standing firm in the face of constant Coleraine pressure in the second half.

The Bannsiders' boss will be demanding a similar response from his group in front of the BBC cameras on Friday.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis (O’Mahony ’84 mins), Mullan (E. McLaughlin ’54 mins), McCrudden (J. McLaughlin ’75 mins), Carson, O’Donnell, Lynch (Lowry ’54 mins), Glackin, McDermott, Shevlin.

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), A. Jarvis, Farren.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty (Barr ’42 mins), Weir (Thompson ’54 mins), Lowry, Lecky (Owens ’74 mins), O’Rourke, Winchester (Ebbe ’74 mins), Larmour, Snelgrove (McMurray ’54 mins), Clarke.

Subs Not Used: Murphy (GK), Steele.

Referee: Ben McMaster