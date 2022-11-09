Coleraine forward Luca Doherty named in NI Under-18 squad

COLERAINE teenager Luca Doherty has been rewarded for his displays in Coleraine Under-20s succesful UEFA Youth League run by being included in the Northern Ireland Under-18 squad for two friendlies against Austria next week.

The talented forward joins fellow Coleraine man Leon Boyd, currently on the books of Linfield, in Gerard Lyttle's squad for the double-header at Dungannon's Stangmore Park.

The first game takes place at the county Tyrone venue on Tuesday November 15 at 6pm with the second game taking place two days later on Thursday November 17, again at 6pm.

Former Cliftonville boss Lyttle says the matches will provide an opportunity for his U18 players to test themselves against strong opposition.

The U18s were last in action back in July when they played Manchester United’s U18s twice as part of the SuperCupNI tournament.

Lyttle’s 22-strong squad bridges the gap between Northern Ireland’s U19 and U17 teams – and the bulk of the players have previously represented Northern Ireland at either U17 or U18 level.

His panel includes two newcomers to the Northern Ireland set-up - Partick Thistle midfielder Gallagher Lennon, son of former NI international Neil Lennon, and Cliftonville winger Sean Moore.

Northern Ireland U18s squad for games against Austria:

Goalkeepers – Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Kai McClean (Celtic).

Defenders – Conor Barr, Daithi McCallion, Darragh McCloskey (all Derry City), Ordhan McCart and Sean Brown (both Larne), Reece Jordan (Portadown).

Midfielders – Ryan Donnelly and Corey Smith (both Dungannon Swifts), Jack Patterson (Everton), Lewis Trickett (Accrington Stanley), Caolan Donnelly (Larne), Eoin Kenny (Dundalk), Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town), Gallagher Lennon (Partick Thistle), Sean Moore (Cliftonville).

Forwards – Leon Boyd (Linfield), Reece Evans (Leicester City), Luca Doherty (Coleraine), Sam Glenfield (Fleetwood Town), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa).