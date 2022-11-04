Coleraine off to Carrick Rangers this weekend

COLERAINE will look to make it three wins on the bounce when they travel to face Carrick Rangers at the Belfast Loughshore Arena on Saturday.

The Bannsiders defeated Portadown 4-0 in the league last weekend and followed that up with an equally comfortable 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts in the quarter-finals of the Bet McLean Cup in midweek.

The victories brought to an end a disappointing sequence of results and sees Oran Kearney's men travel to Mid and East Antrim high on confidence.

Memories of their last visit to Carrick back in August will also help to lift spirits, a Matthew Shevlin hat-trick helping the visitors record a 4-2 win on that occasion.

The Ballymena man scored in both this week's wins and remains top of the Danske Bank Premiership goalscoring charts with 10 league goals.

A further boost is the return from injury of experienced midfielder Stephen Lowry who played the full 90 minutes against the Ports before a short cameo on Tuesday.

The Limavady man admits he is delighted to be back playing after a series of injuries saw him miss the club's opening 11 league games.

"It's been a frustrating time for me," admitted Lowry.

"I had a knee injury from the end of last season and I had to have an operation to get that cleared up. Then I picked up a nasty wrist injury when I was in the process of getting back playing and I needed another operation to get that sorted.

"The most frustrating side of things is having to watch games. I don't like watching but at the same time you have to accept it is part of football.

"It's nice to be back involved again and I have loads of legs around me now in the team which helps. They're good players and I can just pass the ball to them - it's great.

"There's a lot of new players in the team now and we're trying to play a bit differently this season. We're trying to build more from the back which should suit my game as I like to get the ball down and play. Hopefully I can gel into it okay and get a few games.

"We know we can do better, everybody knows they have to be more consistent and contribute more. As I say they're talented players but we have to get the best out of them every week.



"I'll be demanding that off them and if needs said I'll say it and hopefully we can kick on," he added.

Coleraine currently lie fifth in the league table with 19 points from 12 games, just three points ahead of this weekend's opponents.

A win would go a long way to cementing Coleraine's place in the top six ahead of what promises to be a busy period.

"We have a busy month coming up now," continued Lowry.

"November is a key month in the season, you could put yourself out of it.

"We want to stay in the mix, we have ground to make up and hopefully we can put ourselves back in touch so that we can go again in January."

Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney will check on the fitness of a number of players before selecting his side for another important game.