Bannsiders book last four date with Reds

LAST season's beaten finalists Coleraine will look to gain a measure of revenge on their conquerors Cliftonville when the two teams meet in the Bet McLean Cup semi-finals at the start of next month.

Both came through their respective quarter-finals on Tuesday night to set up a mouth watering clash at Solitude on either Tuesday December 6 or Wednesday December 7.

However, while Oran Kearney's men enjoyed a relatively comfortable passage through to the last four with a 2-0 home defeat of Dungannon Swifts, the Reds had to come from two goals down to beat the border club 3-2.

Coleraine, showing three changes from the weekend win over Portadown with Marty Gallagher, Aaron Jarvis and Michael McCrudden replacing Gareth Deane, Stephen Lowry and James McLaughlin, began brightly and were rewarded with an early goal.

Lee Lynch unlocked the visitors' defence, allowing McCrudden to stride forward and fire a low shot into the corner past the despairing dive of Declan Dunne.

On 22 minutes, the advantage was doubled as a trademark pass by Conor McDermott set Matthew Shevlin through on goal and the in-form striker made no mistake by comfortably dispatching past Declan Dunne.

The game should have been over as a contest just after the half hour mark as McCrudden blazed over the bar from close range, with Gallagher called into action for the first time on the stroke of half-time as he saved from Ryan Mayse.

Coleraine carried the momentum into the second half and went close to making it 3-0 as Dunne made a brilliant stop to prevent Josh Carson from getting on the scoresheet.

A third goal did eventually arrive, in added time, sub' Evan McLaughlin blasting into the net from 15 yards to seal a routine win for the home side.

Holders Cliftonville came from two goals down to continue their defence of the BetMcLean Cup, Newry shocking their hosts with first half goals from Brian Healy and Donal Scullion.

However, a quickfire Joe Gormley double just before the hour brought Paddy McLaughlin's side right back into the game before Ronan Hale took the ball past a couple of defenders to bag the winner with just over ten minutes remaining.

Linfield replicated Coleraine's 3-0 scoreline as they accounted for Championship opponents Annagh United at Windsor Park.

Joel Cooper opened the scoring on 25 minutes and that was how it stayed until the closing stages when Cooper struck again before teenager Liam McStravick, on his debut, knocked home a third right at the end.

The Blues go into a semi-final with Glentoran after Mick McDermott's side got past Championship leaders Loughgall at Lakeview Park.

Scoreless at the break, Terry Devlin fired home a superb finish high into the net on 54 minutes with Bobby Burns doubling Glentoran's lead soon after from close range.

Semi-finals: Cliftonville v Coleraine, Glentoran v Linfield. Ties to be played on Tuesday December 6 and Wednesday December 7.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D. Jarvis, Mullan, A. Jarvis, McCrudden (J. McLaughlin ’67 mins), Carson, Lynch (Lowry’ 76 mins), Glackin (E. McLaughlin ’86 mins), McDermott (O’Mahony ’76 mins), Shevlin.

Subs Not Used: Deane (GK), Farren, O’Donnell.



DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Scott (Bruna ’58 mins), Knowles (Walsh’ 73 mins) , Mayse (Convie’ 79 mins), McCready (Gallagher ’73 mins), O’Connor (Campbell ’58 mins), Barr, McGinty, Ruddy, McGee, Animasahun.



Subs Not Used: Nelson (GK), Coyle.

Referee: Evan Boyce