Tributes paid to Frankie Wilson

THE IFA and the NI Football League have led tributes to former Irish League star Frankie Wilson who has passed away after a short illness.

The 52-year-old was a well known and respected figure in football circles within Northern Ireland, firstly as a player in the Irish League and later as a coach and manager.

Wilson was the current boss of the Northern Ireland Under-18 Schoolboys’ team who compete in the annual Centenary Shield competition.

He had been in charge of the U18s since 2013. And he won the Centenary Shield with them in 2019, while they shared it with England in 2017.

The father-of-three, who was head of PE and Sport at Our Lady and St Patrick’s College Knock in east Belfast, was also the current manager of NIFL Premier Intermediate side Banbridge Town.

As a player Wilson was a defender for Bangor, Distillery, Cliftonville, Ballyclare Comrades, Carrick Rangers, Larne and Omagh Town, and he was also an Antrim GAA star.

After hanging up his boots Wilson managed Bangor, with whom he won the Steel and Sons Cup in 2011, and was assistant manager of Lurgan Celtic, then a Championship One side, when they reached the semi-finals of the Irish Cup back in 2016. He also managed Sport and Leisure Swifts.

"The association would wish to send its sincere condolences to his family at this sad time," said an IFA spokesperson.

Gerard Lawlor, NIFL Chief Executive said, Frankie was a 'much loved and respected figure' in the Irish League for many years as a player and a manager.

"His courage and fighting spirit in recent months was reflective of how he played and enjoyed the game on the pitch," he said.

“Our thoughts are with the Wilson family circle and everyone connected with Banbridge Town Football Club at this sad time.”

Frankie Wilson was also a talented GAA player, representing the Lamh Dhearg club and playing for Antrim in the 1990s and early 2000s.