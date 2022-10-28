Rory Patterson hat-trick seals a remarkable win

IT would seem unthinkable that a team could score six home goals, lead 4-1 at a stage, have a player notch a hat-trick – and still end up defeated!

Yet that is exactly what happened at Limavady Showgrounds last Saturday when hosts Limavady United lost their Craig Memorial Cup quarter final tie by the odd goal in 13.

Strabane Athletic were the visitors to Limavady United and in what was nothing short of an extraordinary game, the border side came from 4-1 down to win 7-6.

It was Caleb Wan who scored a hat-trick for the home team, while Rory Patterson claimed a similar feat for Strabane.

What a game and one which will go down in history of the Craig Memorial Cup.

In other ties, while the outcomes were clear cut, they, too, were not without incident.

At Ballyguddin Road, Maiden City had three penalty awards as they beat Dungiven Celtic.

And, Moyola Park scored four first half goals against Newtowne to book their place in the last four.

One other tie saw Portstewart, the trophy holders, oust Coleraine Reserves.

Limavady United 6

Strabane Athletic 7

This must surely have been the most dramatic tie recorded in the history of the Craig Memorial North West Intermediate Cup.

Limavady United powered into a 4-1 lead, only for the visitors to storm back before half-time.

It was equally sensational in the second period, with fortunes ebbing and flowing in what turned out to be a 13 goal bonanza.

Scoring six goals, having a player record a hat trick, and still end up being defeated, is remarkable to say the least.

It was Caleb Wan who started this goal fest at The Showgrounds. Soon, Josh Tennant made it 2-0.

Strabane Athletic replied via player manager Rory Patterson, only for the host side to go 3-1 up when substitute Jack Bradley registered.

For Limavady, Alex Pomeroy scored at 4-1 and at this point it looked a big home win was on the cards.

Not so. Before the half time whistle, Matthew Stephenson and Fionn Faherty made it game on with goals apiece for 4-3.

Barely time to draw breath, Declan Sharkey levelled the tie at 4-4. Then, a stunning, long distance strike by Rory Patterson saw Strabane Athletic ahead for the first time.

Still the goals came. Caleb Wann scored to bring the teams together 5-5, before Kelvin Nelson put the border side in front 5-6.

It turned out that Rory Patterson’s strike, completing a treble, for 5-7, would prove crucial.

The player who started this goal crazy quarter final, Caleb Wan, finished the scoring when recording a hat trick 6-7.

Anyone fortunate enough to witness this Craig Memorial game will surely, never see another like it!