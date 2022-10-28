Local clubs in Irish Cup action

LEAGUE action takes a back seat for a number of our local clubs this weekend as the Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup third round takes centre stage.

A lot of the focus will be at Ballyguddin Road where NI Intermediate League side Dungiven Celtic entertain Ballymena Provincial League club Ballymoney United.

Both teams go into the game on the back of a defeat, the hosts going down 4-0 at home to Maiden City in a league game last week and Ballymoney Utd losing 3-0, also at home, to Coagh United.

No doubt the respective management teams will be looking for much improved performances in a bid to make it through to the fourth round.

Another Ballymena League club, Dunloy, are on their travels to Greenisland and will be hoping for a better performance than a week ago when they went down to a 4-0 defeat at Immaculata.

There are also away days for two Premier Intermediate League clubs, namely Moyola Park and Limavady United.

The former travel to Wakehurst while the Roesiders make the journey to Woodvale.

We'll have reports and reaction in Tuesday's paper.