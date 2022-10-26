Coleraine U20s get helping hand from Barry Hunter

COLERAINE FC have been given some help by English giants Liverpool ahead of this week’s UEFA Youth League clash against KRC Genk.

The Bannsiders welcome the Belgian side to The Showgrounds tomorrow afternoon (KO 2pm) for the first leg after knocking out FK Pobeda in the previous round.

Marty Smith’s side go into the contest as underdogs but they have been given a helping hand as Liverpool chief scout Barry Hunter has provided some analysis for the Coleraine backroom team to look at.

The Reds played Genk last year and Coleraine man Hunter was only happy to help his boyhood club ahead of this week’s clash on the Ballycastle Road.

“I'm friendly with Gary Taylor and I just offered some help,” he said.

“Our lads were in the Genk group last year.

“Our scout who covers Belgium he'd be coming to the games so he'll already have done analysis on individual players as his job.

“You're talking Under-19 which is sort of development players, first team development players, so he has to have an eye on them.

“He broke down who he thinks would be playing, who's the weak ones, who's the strong ones and I sent that to Gary, as well as some match analysis too.

“That's not my thing but they're putting something together just to try and help.

“The analysis boys will hopefully come back with some stuff and I sent Gary some individual player stuff on Friday done by our lads.”

The Bannsiders’ aggregate win against FK Pobeda meant Coleraine were the first team from Northern Ireland to progress through a round in the competition.

That historic success didn’t go unnoticed by those across the Irish Sea.

“It’s an incredible achievement,” Hunter added.

“We were discussing it at the training ground one day as they all know the name Coleraine through me.

“They were all saying it was an incredible achievement to get through and get Genk.

“It’s also fantastic for the boys and great for the league in general.

“The young boys would take a lot from that experience, playing against teams not using to playing against, different styles and systems.

“Away from home it’s a completely different experience, different environment and atmosphere.

“No matter what you say it's the UEFA Champions League Youth and some of these players will probably go on to have great careers so this is a magic experience for them.”

Tickets for the fixture can be bought via the Coleraine FC website at £5 adults and concessions FREE. Concessions still require a ticket to enter the ground.

The Stripes will then travel to Belgium for the second leg on Wednesday, November 2.