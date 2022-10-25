Doolin departs Ports

PORTADOWN Football Club has confirmed the departure of Paul Doolin as manager.

in a statement on the club website they said: “Portadown Football Club can this evening confirm that Paul Doolin has left the club by mutual consent.

“Paul was appointed as interim manager in January 2022 before taking over in a permanent capacity in May 2022 and has asked the following to be released on his behalf.

‘I wish to place on record my sincere thanks to the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Directors, Back room staff, the General Manager & all connected with the club for their help & assistance during my time at club & I’m grateful for the opportunity to manage one of my former clubs. I wish the club all the best and hope they go on to achieve every success.’

“Portadown Football Club thank Paul Doolin for his efforts during his time as manager and wish him well for the future.”