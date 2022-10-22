Coleraine slump to home defeat against Cliftonville

COLERAINE lost touch with the leading pack in the Danske Bank Premiership following a 4-2 home defeat to Cliftonville on Saturday.

Two goals in as many first half minutes from Rory Hale gave the visitors the perfect start as they looked to bounce back from last week's 4-0 thumping at Larne.

A Conor McKendry goal, with the aid of a deflection from Johnny Addis, reduced the deficit at half-time and gave the hosts renewed hope going into the break.

However, Cliftonville's leading scorer this season, Ryan Curran, held off his marker to head home a Jamie McDonagh corner in the 62nd minute to re-establish his side's two goal advantage.

To their credit, the hosts came again and Matthew Shevlin, so often Coleraine's go-to man when needing a goal, provided the finish from a Dean Jarvis assist to make it 3-2 in the 77th minute.

So the stage was set then for a grandstand climax, with Oran Kearney's men playing into a packed Railway End.

The big finish never materialised, though.

Instead, it was Paddy McLaughlin's men who completed the scoring a minute from time.

A Coleraine attack was broken up in midfield, sparking a Cliftonville counter-attack.

Three passes later and sub' Joe Gormley was in the right place at the right time to head home from close range to seal the victory.

It was a morale boosting win for the away side who keep in touch with Crusaders in fourth with this result.

For Coleraine, however, it's a second successive defeat which sees them fall further behind the top four clubs.

Plenty for manager and players to work on between now and next week's visit of bottom of the table Portadown.

Further reports and reaction in Tuesday's paper.