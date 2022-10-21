Special Translink FAI Cup Final coach and train services

Translink is providing special coach and train services for Derry City FC fans heading to the FAI Cup Final in Dublin on Sunday November 13.



A special train service will depart the North West Transport Hub at 8.25am, returning from Dublin at 6.55pm. This special service will also call at Coleraine and Lanyon Place Train Station.



Special coaches will depart from Foyle Street Bus Station at 8.30am, also calling at Strabane Bus Station at 9am.

Return coach journeys will depart Dublin 60 minutes after the end of the game.

Tickets for these services are now available to buy online and the special train ticket also covers DART transfers to and from the AVIVA Stadium.